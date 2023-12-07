Evan Low, Julie Lythcott-Haims join race for Eshoo's seat in Congress

On his campaign website, Low wrote that the Silicon Valley region needs a representative who will "lead on maintaining our global competitiveness, combat hate and stand up for the vulnerable, protect reproductive freedom, reduce crime in our communities and ensure the middle class can once again afford to buy a house and raise a family where they work."

"Continuing the legacy of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will require big and fabulous shoes," Low said in a statement. "I'm up for that challenge! Together, we will usher in a renewed era of courageous leadership for Silicon Valley."

Low, whose entry into the race was widely expected, issued a public statement on Tuesday announcing candidacy and posted on X a video of himself filing his paperwork at the registrar's office.

The race to succeed Anna Eshoo in the U.S. Congress continues to solidify this week, with Assembly member Evan Low, D-Campbell, and author Julie Lythcott-Haims announcing their intentions to succeed Eshoo in the 16th District.

"Our kids do everything we ask of them, yet can't afford to live here as adults. They feel the warming planet. They worry their future may be bleak. Their mental health suffers," Lythcott-Haims said. "On the national level, we are seeing our rights stripped away: our reproductive health care rights, our right to vote, our right to love who we love and be who we are. Something has to change."

She noted that the cost of living in the 16th District continues to outpace local wages and salaries. She also said that she believes that as a Black, queer woman, she "brings unique perspective to this Congressional race."

Lythcott-Haims, who was elected the Palo Alto City Council last year, on Thursday became the latest Democratic candidate in the field. In her campaign announcement, she indicated that she wants to focus on affordable housing, climate change and mental health.

Low is one of six Democrats who have filed their candidacy papers for the Congressional seat, joining Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Palo Alto resident Joby Bernstein, former Saratoga Mayor Rishi Kumar and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. (Liccardo, however, has not officially announced that he's running.)

"We are making significant and meaningful progress in tackling some of the most pressing issues of our generation, and I have big plans for the next few years in the State Senate in areas like climate change, early learning, economic opportunity and much more," he said.

"While I deeply appreciate and am humbled by the many asks and support to run for Congress, I have made a decision to continue representing SD13 and doing the job that I love — the job that is delivering for my diverse constituencies," Becker said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, he put an end to speculation about his possible run for Congress when he announced that he plans to seek reelection for his Sacramento seat.

Becker, whose state Senate district includes portions of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and overlaps with the 16th Congressional District, was among the politicians who was considering a run at Eshoo's seat after she announced on Nov. 21 that she will step down when her term expires next year.

The field also includes two Republicans: former Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki and Karl Ryan. Nickesh Viswanathan, who has no party affiliation, is also vying for the seat.

Evan Low, Julie Lythcott-Haims join race for Eshoo's seat in Congress

Field of candidates continues to expand as South Bay Assembly member, Palo Alto council member join the contest