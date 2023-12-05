Police nab road rage driver in Mountain View following reports of hit-and-run, ramming a vehicle

After a string of road-rage incidents, a 34-year-old man was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and a hit and run that resulted in an injury, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call before 9 p.m. on Dec. 4 reporting a road-rage incident on California Street that involved a driver deliberately ramming into and chasing another car, according to the statement.

Given the threats, dispatchers recommended that the caller go to the police station for safety. At the station, the victim described the suspect’s car, which was a gold Toyota sedan. The description matched the vehicle of another road rage incident that had occurred earlier in the day, around 10:30 a.m. on Central Expressway and Moffett Boulevard, police said.

Patrol teams dispatched to the area where the caller had last seen the vehicle, near California Street and Mariposa Avenue, and found a car matching the description heading southbound on Escuela Avenue. Police initiated a “high-risk" stop at the 1900 block of California Street and detained the driver without incident, according to the statement.

After arresting the man, police learned about a third incident, a hit-and-run, that had occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of California Street. The suspect’s car, also described as a gold Toyota sedan, matched the one involved in the two road-rage incidents. In that incident, the driver ran over the foot of an person who was standing in the driveway of an apartment complex. The driver then yelled at the victim and drove away, police said.