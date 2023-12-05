Mountain View makes plans for robots to return to city sidewalks, potentially bigger and faster than before

The bots are coming back to town, for the third time, in an updated pilot program that once again would allow automated delivery devices on the city’s sidewalks, crosswalks and possibly its bike lanes.
The robots – or personal delivery devices (PDD) – are not an unfamiliar sight in downtown Mountain View. They made their first appearance in 2019 when Google partnered with the Mountain View Public Library and launched an automated “book bot” delivery service that ran for three months.
A year later, at the start of the pandemic, the city turned to an automated workforce again, this time in partnership with Starship Technologies. Restaurants and grocery stores used the bots to deliver food to residents during shelter-in-place mandates.
Since then the PDD pilot program has ended, but the city is considering reviving it as companies have come forward seeking to operate automated delivery services in Mountain View. This time around, however, the bots could be bigger and faster than before, according to a recent city memo.
“It's a great opportunity to put Mountain View behind this and say, 'Hey, we allow this. We're trying to help be a better proof of concept for this opportunity. And this is how it aligns with different city goals,'” said Economic Vitality Manager John Lang, who presented the pilot program to the Downtown Committee Tuesday morning.
In the early iterations of the program, the robots traveled about 4 mph and were confined to sidewalks, with human handlers assisting them at street crossings. For the updated program, the city is considering allowing the robots to expand their parameters and travel up to 20 mph in bike lanes and traffic shoulder lanes. The size of these devices may also exceed 100 pounds, which would make them larger than their predecessors.
To oversee safety, the city is requiring that vendors pair fully autonomous robots – those that are computer-operated and use sensors to navigate – with human handlers for the first six months of operation.
In the past, some robots have not yielded to pedestrians on narrow sidewalks. A handler could help the device learn how to navigate these situations better, Lang said, adding that priority should be given to the person walking, and not to the device.
Other safety updates include a requirement that the vendors maintain a local presence and have a contact person always available to respond to law enforcement.
The city also is asking that companies add more performance measures to the devices, like the number of deliveries made and number of interactions and incidents with the public. Data, like estimated carbon emission reductions and heat maps of frequently used routes, would be included in reports too, as well as notifications about infrastructure issues, like damaged sidewalks.
The performance measures will help the city better understand the uses of the devices, as well as their capabilities, Lang said, adding that the adoption of these kinds of technologies could “move the needle” towards the city’s sustainability goals.
The updated PDD pilot program will be presented to the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Public Works Department before being considered by City Council in the spring of 2024.
Comments
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Maybe the reason the pilot wasn't successful -after many tries- was simply because it's a terrible business model?
Changing the rules on where and how fast these bots can self-drive won't fix that business model.
However, these changes will only make MV pedestrians and cyclists' experience more miserable (10 mph on a 3ft sidewalk? 20mph in an 4 feet wide bikelane?) to the point where these bots could reduce the amount of biking or walking in Mountain View :( -
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
This is a bad idea for people in wheelchairs, with canes, crutches, and those who generally can't walk very well. I hope that the city will consider us when thinking about bikes and pedestrians. Many pedestrians don't move quickly. Even at 4 miles an hour knock someone down.
Registered user
Shoreline West
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
I don't share the gloom & doom of SRB. Yes, those things COULD happen, but let's give it a shot. I trust our city council and staff to keep a close eye on these. As someone who used the service before, it can make a real difference, especially when you have limited mobility.
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
@SWAN song. We did give it multiple shots, there is no fixing a bad business model. Or at a minimum stick to the current 4mph speed limit on sidewalk (pedestrian speed) and away from bike lanes.
Registered user
Shoreline West
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
"Robots" are motorized vehicles. They do not belong in bike lanes, any more than motorcycles. They do not belong on sidewalks, any more than bikes or mopeds. They are a danger to pedestrians, elderly and unsighted people, wheelchair users. Sure, someone is going to make a buck, at the people's expense as usual. Letting "bikeshare" companies clutter the sidewalks didn't work out so well, did it? And who is liable when a machine mows down a human being? Bike lanes are for bikes, sidewalks are for people, delivery jobs are for workers who need them--our community deserves better than this.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Tend to agree with the thinking of Igel. A delivery vehicle the size if an electric golf cart - could safely navigate "vehicle" tracks (roads). They do not have to be much bigger, if they stay (mostly) on the residential streets where We The People expect "vehicles". They could go 25 MPH!
There are all sorts of delivery services than can then work. And they won't muck up the bike lanes and the people-lanes (sidewalks). A 100 lb robot could crush a small 2-3 year old child, or easily knock them into car or bike traffic. IMO, not worth the 'community benefit'.