Community tree lighting brings holiday spirit to downtown Mountain View

The holiday season was in full swing in downtown Mountain View on Monday, Dec. 4, as thousands turned out for the annual community tree lighting celebration.
A family poses for a photo with a light-up display at the community tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Along with the ceremonial lighting of the tree outside City Hall, the event featured music and dance performances from local youth groups, children's train rides, photos with Santa and various crafts and games. There were also seasonal treats to sip and munch on.
Mayor Alison Hicks and other local elected officials, as well as various city staff members, were on hand for the event. A number of local groups also had booths, including the Voice.
Participation in this year's tree lighting is believed to be the largest in the event's history, with over 4,000 people estimated to have attended, city spokesperson Lenka Wright said.
A community member enjoys a train ride during the annual tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Chief Juan Diaz of the Mountain View Fire Department meets Nora Zhao, Eric Qi, far right, and their son, Felix, during the annual community tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
The Graham Show Choir performs at the annual community tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Community members poses for photos in front of the holiday tree at the community tree lightning celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Volunteers give out cookies to community members at the annual community tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Community members gather in the civic center plaza during the annual tree lighting celebration in Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Comments
This was a fabulous event!