Community tree lighting brings holiday spirit to downtown Mountain View

The holiday season was in full swing in downtown Mountain View on Monday, Dec. 4, as thousands turned out for the annual community tree lighting celebration.

Along with the ceremonial lighting of the tree outside City Hall, the event featured music and dance performances from local youth groups, children's train rides, photos with Santa and various crafts and games. There were also seasonal treats to sip and munch on.

Mayor Alison Hicks and other local elected officials, as well as various city staff members, were on hand for the event. A number of local groups also had booths, including the Voice.

Participation in this year's tree lighting is believed to be the largest in the event's history, with over 4,000 people estimated to have attended, city spokesperson Lenka Wright said.