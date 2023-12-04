News

Mountain View takes steps to eliminate fatal traffic collisions by 2030

Consulting firm will help reshape attitudes and behaviors about safe driving practices

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Mon, Dec 4, 2023, 11:45 am
A lot of traffic collisions have occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road in Mountain View. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Mountain View is taking steps to make its Vision Zero policy a reality, picking a consultant to help strategize ways to eliminate traffic fatalities and make it safer to walk and bike in the city.

The city adopted a Vision Zero Policy in 2019, aiming to reach zero fatal traffic collisions by 2030. The following year, it hired an engineering firm to find and prioritize road safety improvements that could achieve that goal.

City officials are now recommending that the council select Moore Iacofano Goltsman (MIG), a consultant, to help with outreach, community engagement and marketing for its Vision Zero efforts. The City Council will vote on the $255,000 contract at its Dec. 5 meeting.

A substantial portion of the consulting work will focus on shifting public attitudes and behaviors around safe driving practices. MIG also will develop a “brand book” with key messages, statistics and talking points about Vision Zero and its goals, the council report said.

A map shows high crash locations in Mountain View, from 2014-2019, and also identifies key intersections for pedestrian and bicycle safety countermeasures. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

From 2014 to 2019, there were about 1,200 crashes in Mountain View that resulted in 13 fatalities and 64 severe injuries, according to a Public Works department presentation that was held on March 24, 2022. Pedestrians and bicyclists were overrepresented among the fatalities and injuries, the report said, which was presented just days after a 13-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road.

Along with its Vision Zero Policy, the city also is investing in major roadway upgrades to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety over the next five years as part of its Capital Improvements Program. The city has identified 27 projects, with a focus on implementing road safety measures in areas where there is a high incidence of traffic collisions and injuries, as well as along routes to schools and senior centers, the council report said.

One of the projects, which will bring traffic-calming measures to California Street, is slated to start next summer, while another project at El Monte Avenue is expected to begin in late 2025.

Comments

Bernie Brightman
Registered user
Whisman Station
17 hours ago
Bernie Brightman, Whisman Station
Registered user
17 hours ago

2030! How many people have to die needlessly while this footdragging goes on for 7 years?!

A Talking Cat
Registered user
Old Mountain View
17 hours ago
A Talking Cat, Old Mountain View
Registered user
17 hours ago

"Pedestrians and cyclists are getting killed by car drivers in Mountain View. Time to do something!"
"Oh, will we finally get protected bike lanes and safer walkways??"
"No no no, we're going to keep roads exactly the same. Instead, let's develop a marketing campaign to convince drivers to feel bad when they kill pedestrians and cyclists."

Ed
Registered user
Old Mountain View
14 hours ago
Ed, Old Mountain View
Registered user
14 hours ago

I hope the city's Vision Zero includes shopping center parking lots.

