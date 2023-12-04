Mountain View takes steps to eliminate fatal traffic collisions by 2030

Mountain View is taking steps to make its Vision Zero policy a reality, picking a consultant to help strategize ways to eliminate traffic fatalities and make it safer to walk and bike in the city.

The city adopted a Vision Zero Policy in 2019, aiming to reach zero fatal traffic collisions by 2030. The following year, it hired an engineering firm to find and prioritize road safety improvements that could achieve that goal.

City officials are now recommending that the council select Moore Iacofano Goltsman (MIG), a consultant, to help with outreach, community engagement and marketing for its Vision Zero efforts. The City Council will vote on the $255,000 contract at its Dec. 5 meeting.

A substantial portion of the consulting work will focus on shifting public attitudes and behaviors around safe driving practices. MIG also will develop a “brand book” with key messages, statistics and talking points about Vision Zero and its goals, the council report said.

From 2014 to 2019, there were about 1,200 crashes in Mountain View that resulted in 13 fatalities and 64 severe injuries, according to a Public Works department presentation that was held on March 24, 2022. Pedestrians and bicyclists were overrepresented among the fatalities and injuries, the report said, which was presented just days after a 13-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road.