Guest Opinion: Shoreline's tax district will meet Mountain View's evolving needs for generations to come

All of these big changes are making new demands on our city for how we maintain our quality of life and develop to meet future needs. We need to rise to the occasion to bring forward solutions. Fortunately, our Shoreline Community is the perfect vehicle for meeting these new demands.

The pandemic has fundamentally changed us. With a rise in hybrid work and online shopping, people in Mountain View now go out more for experiences and community, and less for work and daily errands. This new reality requires the city of Mountain View to approach land use in a different way, as lifestyles and working patterns change.

We’ve also seen escalating effects of the climate crisis on our city, including cycles of drought followed by heavy rain and flooding. Sea level and the accompanying storm water is projected to rise between 23 and 42 inches within the next 50 years, threatening to inundate homes and businesses. We are already seeing short-term effects that will only get worse.

With new open office configurations and tremendous growth of our major employers over the past decade, Mountain View has experienced eight times more job growth than housing growth. In reaction, housing costs have escalated, our lower-income residents have been displaced and homelessness has risen. Within the past five years, the city has often had the highest rents in the Bay Area.

The plans for Shoreline set a new standard of eco urbanism that centers human experience and sustainability into its design. It rejects the former model of sprawling one-story offices surrounded by parking lots and replaces them with multi-story housing and offices surrounded by green space.

The Plan envisions a new vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood with nearby jobs, shops and parks as well as almost 10,000 new housing units, 15% of which will be affordable to low-income residents. We will implement the Plan in large part through the recently adopted Google North Bayshore Master Plan , which includes 26 acres of publicly available open space and a 4.1-acre site for a future elementary school.

Over this past year, I’ve met with many other mayors in our county and see a new Silicon Valley forming. The best of the valley’s upcoming developments are green, mixed-use communities where residents can work, run errands and learn within walking and biking distance of their homes. Mountain View’s version of this new sustainable community vision is articulated in our North Bayshore Precise Plan in the Shoreline Park district.

In 1969, the state legislature charged the district with a bold mandate to transform what was once a landfill and hog farm into a wildlife sanctuary, an internationally significant economic hub, and a tremendous recreational amenity. It also called for new housing, which was needed then and even more badly needed today.

Shoreline at Mountain View park is a jewel in the crown of our region and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The park was established through state legislation creating the Shoreline Regional Park Community District . The district is a separate legal entity from the city, funded by property taxes within its borders.

Mountain View has long been one of the more forward-thinking cities in the region. Shoreline will become the latest example of our community’s ingenuity and resilience. It is a special place that offers the opportunity to drive solutions to our most challenging problems.

The Shoreline Park district is helping to make this vision a reality. It will contribute over $325 million toward $487 million in needed transportation improvements identified in a 2021 study to support mobility and active transportation. It invests in critical infrastructure projects to protect our community from sea and storm water rise, at an approximate cost of $122 million, as noted in a 2021 study . It cleans up the environment by managing the closed landfill. It offers world-class recreational opportunities through its sprawling biking and walking trails as well as a golf course and sailing lake. It generates economic opportunities that establish Mountain View as a global hub of innovation and invests in affordable housing so that opportunities are available to people of all income levels. And it protects vulnerable species and their habitat.

Guest Opinion: Shoreline's tax district will meet Mountain View's evolving needs for generations to come