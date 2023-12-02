Community Briefs: Annual tree lighting, United Against Hate Week and the German Holiday Market

Annual city tree lighting scheduled for Monday
Mountain View's annual community tree lighting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-8 p.m. in downtown Mountain View.
The free event will feature the lighting of the community tree and an appearance from Santa. It will also include performances, tributes to multicultural and diverse traditions, refreshments, a train ride, games and crafts, according to the city webpage on the tree lighting.
The tree lighting is slated to take place at 5:45 p.m.
The Mountain View Voice will have a booth, with reporters, editors and other staff in attendance to greet community members.
Local students celebrate United Against Hate Week
Mountain View Whisman schools observed United Against Hate Week last month, holding events, assemblies and activities throughout the week of Nov. 13-17.
Schools had their own themes and activities to celebrate the week, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.
Bubb Elementary students completed a kindness challenge each day by doing things like writing thank you notes for their teachers and decorating classroom kindness trees. Mountain View Whisman students also signed the Anti Defamation League's No Place for Hate pledge, Hausman said.
German Holiday Market returns next week
The German International School of Silicon Valley is hosting its annual German Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the plaza in front of Mountain View City Hall, 500 Castro St.
Last year's event was canceled due to extreme weather forecasts and was replaced with two smaller sales.
The long-running local event is meant to recreate a traditional open-air European winter market, according to event organizers. It features handcrafted gifts from Germany and local artisans, as well as traditional German seasonal treats, like pretzels, sausages and Glühwein.
Admission to the event is free and doesn't require pre-registration. For more information, visit germanholidaymarket.org.
