Community Briefs: Annual tree lighting, United Against Hate Week and the German Holiday Market

Annual city tree lighting scheduled for Monday

Mountain View's annual community tree lighting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-8 p.m. in downtown Mountain View.

The free event will feature the lighting of the community tree and an appearance from Santa. It will also include performances, tributes to multicultural and diverse traditions, refreshments, a train ride, games and crafts, according to the city webpage on the tree lighting.

The tree lighting is slated to take place at 5:45 p.m.

The Mountain View Voice will have a booth, with reporters, editors and other staff in attendance to greet community members.

Local students celebrate United Against Hate Week

Mountain View Whisman schools observed United Against Hate Week last month, holding events, assemblies and activities throughout the week of Nov. 13-17.