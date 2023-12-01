Mountain View Whisman board poised to pick Conley as president, Chiang as VP

A majority of Mountain View Whisman's school board expressed support at a recent meeting for electing Devon Conley as its president and Chris Chiang as vice president for the coming year, with a formal vote scheduled for next week.
The board held the discussion about picking its 2024 leaders at a Nov. 16 meeting, ahead of a planned vote on Dec. 7. The five-member board elects a president, vice president and clerk each December.
The way the board picks those officers has become the subject of controversy over the past year, with disagreements among the trustees over whether they should follow a rotation model or select whomever they feel would make the best leader at a given time. In recent years, the board has sometimes (but not always) rotated its officers.
The board president is in charge of leading meetings, as well as working with the superintendent to create agendas for meetings, which gives them influence over determining the topics the board considers. The president also often acts as a spokesperson for the board. Laura Ramirez Berman currently serves as president, with Conley as vice president and Bill Lambert as clerk.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, Berman, Chiang and Laura Blakely all voiced support for Conley rotating into the presidency for the coming year. Conley, Berman and Blakely all supported Chiang becoming vice president.
The fact that Chiang has not been president during his current term has been a cause of tension. Chiang's current term expires next year, meaning that this is likely his last chance to be picked for the top job. He was previously president in 2015 during a prior term on the board.
Both Conley and Chiang said that they were ambivalent about serving in leadership roles next year.
For her part, Conley said that she would be happy to serve as president if it's the will of the board, but also happy to support someone else if they want the role. She was previously president in 2021 and currently serves as vice president.
"I am certainly willing to do so, but I also don't want to box anyone out," Conley said, in response to Berman voicing support for Conley retaking the presidency. "I really am open to not being in that role if that's the desire of other trustees."
Chiang similarly said that he was ambivalent about serving in leadership, but also voiced support for the board following a consistent rotation model. With Conley as the current vice president, Chiang said he would support her ascending to the presidency.
At the same time, he also advocated for the board to follow a norm where everyone steps into leadership during their term and said the process shouldn't result in someone going four years without being president.
When Berman asked Chiang directly if he wanted a leadership position, he responded that he would serve in any role, but doesn't think the board should be choosing people, but rather ensuring everyone has the chance to serve.
At that point, Conley said that she would appreciate Chiang's support as vice president, with Berman and Blakely both voicing their agreement for the idea.
Lambert reiterated that he believes Chiang deserves the opportunity to be president, which he has advocated for in prior meetings.
Early in the discussion on Nov. 16, Blakely suggested Lambert could be vice president next year, since he is currently clerk. Lambert responded by saying that he would decline any officer position until a majority of the board decides to choose its leaders in a way that allows every trustee the chance to be president.
Lambert has consistently objected to the board skipping over people for leadership, unless there is a formal censure vote. At a Nov. 2 meeting, Lambert proposed amending the board's bylaws to formalize a rotation system, but only Chiang expressed support for the idea. Conley, Berman and Blakely were all opposed.
At the most recent meeting, Blakely once again expressed disagreement with the idea of a formal rotation, instead favoring a system where board members support whichever candidate they feel would be most effective in leadership at a given time.
With Lambert opting out of a leadership role, Blakely said that she was open to either herself or Berman being clerk. Conley said that as the current president, she felt Berman had earned some time off. Berman appeared to agree, leaving Blakely likely to be picked for the role.
The formal vote on board leadership is scheduled to take place at a Dec. 7 meeting. For more information, visit mvwsd.org/about/board_of_trustees/board_meetings.
tempest in a tea cup /
I like that the reporter used the phrase "The board president is in charge of leading meetings, as well as ... influence over determining the topics the board considers." However, other than calling a Special Meeting (president's sole legal prerogative) I have seen Superintendent explicitly override President Berman's decision on at least one agenda item decision. 'Influence", not the_power.