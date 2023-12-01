News

Facing mounting legal costs, Mountain View sets aside another $1.2M to cover future lawsuits

Litigation expenses add up for city

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 1, 2023, 5:51 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose on May 4, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Citing a funding shortfall, the city of Mountain View plans to reallocate $1.21 million from its annual budget to cover litigation expenses for the rest of the fiscal year.

When the city adopted its budget in June, it allocated $1.2 million to its Liability Insurance Fund, with $1 million set aside for outside litigation counsel costs and $200,000 for claims and settlements.

Five months into the fiscal year, almost all of the $1 million for outside counsel has been used for existing litigation, according to a recent council report.

To cover any additional litigation costs, city officials are recommending that the council appropriate an extra $1 million from its Liability Self-Insurance Fund and $210,000 from its Wastewater Fund, the report said. The City Council is set to vote on the extra funding at its Dec. 5 meeting.

The council can authorize the transfer of unused funds from the annual budget and use it for other purposes, with an affirmative vote from five council members, according to the report.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Since July, the City Council has discussed nine different litigation cases in closed session. This includes several lawsuits alleging unsafe walking conditions on city property and a federal lawsuit from San Francisco Baykeeper that claims the city’s aging sewer pipes are leaking and polluting the Bay.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Facing mounting legal costs, Mountain View sets aside another $1.2M to cover future lawsuits

Litigation expenses add up for city

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 1, 2023, 5:51 pm

Citing a funding shortfall, the city of Mountain View plans to reallocate $1.21 million from its annual budget to cover litigation expenses for the rest of the fiscal year.

When the city adopted its budget in June, it allocated $1.2 million to its Liability Insurance Fund, with $1 million set aside for outside litigation counsel costs and $200,000 for claims and settlements.

Five months into the fiscal year, almost all of the $1 million for outside counsel has been used for existing litigation, according to a recent council report.

To cover any additional litigation costs, city officials are recommending that the council appropriate an extra $1 million from its Liability Self-Insurance Fund and $210,000 from its Wastewater Fund, the report said. The City Council is set to vote on the extra funding at its Dec. 5 meeting.

The council can authorize the transfer of unused funds from the annual budget and use it for other purposes, with an affirmative vote from five council members, according to the report.

Since July, the City Council has discussed nine different litigation cases in closed session. This includes several lawsuits alleging unsafe walking conditions on city property and a federal lawsuit from San Francisco Baykeeper that claims the city’s aging sewer pipes are leaking and polluting the Bay.

Comments

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
10 minutes ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
10 minutes ago

Certainly hope WasteWater funds (fees levied to maintain a safe sewer system) are not used in the BayKeeper litigation.

Althouh it might provide good material for lawyers' jokes :)

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.