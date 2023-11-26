News

Local residents who have died recently: Bigler, Allo, Dias, Douglas, Eisner

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 26, 2023, 8:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Armond Bigler, 93, A Los Altos resident who started his own medical practice near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View in the 1960s, built cabins around Henry's Lake in Idaho for recreation during vacations, and was an avid golfer and bridge club member, on Sept. 7.

• Maria Allo, 77, a Los Altos resident whose career included teaching, doing research and leading surgery at numerous medical centers including Stanford, Johns Hopkins and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, on Nov. 9.

• Frances Dias, 100, the first woman mayor of Palo Alto in 1966, who was an active member in regional governance before shifting gears to work for FEMA, and who later served on Santa Rosa's planning commission, on Nov. 9.

• Patricia Douglas, 86, a Palo Alto resident who worked for Hewlett Packard in the 1950s, and would go on to work as a designer and instructor in the world of interior decorating at Studio D, and who would volunteer at Filoli making Christmas wreaths, garlands and ornaments, on Aug. 17.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Eleanor Eisner, 86, who moved to Palo Alto from Chicago in 1965 and would go on to work at Stanford University, later serving as a committees and PTAs in the Palo Alto Unified School District, and who in the 1970s helped the recently unemployed get back into the workforce under a program run by the city of Sunnyvale, on Oct. 26.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/Obituaries.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Local residents who have died recently: Bigler, Allo, Dias, Douglas, Eisner

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 26, 2023, 8:51 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Armond Bigler, 93, A Los Altos resident who started his own medical practice near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View in the 1960s, built cabins around Henry's Lake in Idaho for recreation during vacations, and was an avid golfer and bridge club member, on Sept. 7.

• Maria Allo, 77, a Los Altos resident whose career included teaching, doing research and leading surgery at numerous medical centers including Stanford, Johns Hopkins and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, on Nov. 9.

• Frances Dias, 100, the first woman mayor of Palo Alto in 1966, who was an active member in regional governance before shifting gears to work for FEMA, and who later served on Santa Rosa's planning commission, on Nov. 9.

• Patricia Douglas, 86, a Palo Alto resident who worked for Hewlett Packard in the 1950s, and would go on to work as a designer and instructor in the world of interior decorating at Studio D, and who would volunteer at Filoli making Christmas wreaths, garlands and ornaments, on Aug. 17.

• Eleanor Eisner, 86, who moved to Palo Alto from Chicago in 1965 and would go on to work at Stanford University, later serving as a committees and PTAs in the Palo Alto Unified School District, and who in the 1970s helped the recently unemployed get back into the workforce under a program run by the city of Sunnyvale, on Oct. 26.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/Obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.