Local residents who have died recently: Bigler, Allo, Dias, Douglas, Eisner

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Armond Bigler, 93, A Los Altos resident who started his own medical practice near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View in the 1960s, built cabins around Henry's Lake in Idaho for recreation during vacations, and was an avid golfer and bridge club member, on Sept. 7.

• Maria Allo, 77, a Los Altos resident whose career included teaching, doing research and leading surgery at numerous medical centers including Stanford, Johns Hopkins and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, on Nov. 9.

• Frances Dias, 100, the first woman mayor of Palo Alto in 1966, who was an active member in regional governance before shifting gears to work for FEMA, and who later served on Santa Rosa's planning commission, on Nov. 9.

• Patricia Douglas, 86, a Palo Alto resident who worked for Hewlett Packard in the 1950s, and would go on to work as a designer and instructor in the world of interior decorating at Studio D, and who would volunteer at Filoli making Christmas wreaths, garlands and ornaments, on Aug. 17.