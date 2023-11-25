Community Briefs: Playground groundbreaking ceremony, Letters to Santa and a holiday fair

Magical Bridge playground groundbreaking ceremony

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Magical Bridge playground at Rengstorff Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The proposal to build the playground – which is designed to be accessible for people of all ages, including those with disabilities – dates back to 2017 and the project has since faced delays, cost increases and fundraising challenges.

The project is a joint effort between the city of Mountain View and Magical Bridge Foundation, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that has built inclusive playgrounds in various local communities, including Palo Alto, Sunnyvale and Redwood City.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will feature local dignitaries speaking about the history of the project, as well as the ceremonial "first dig," according to the city.

The event will be at Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., between the community center parking lot and tennis courts. Because the ceremony will be on a construction site, closed-toe, comfortable shoes are recommended.

