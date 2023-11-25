News

Community Briefs: Playground groundbreaking ceremony, Letters to Santa and a holiday fair

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 25, 2023, 9:07 am 0
Children explore the Magical Bridge Playground at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto during the playground’s grand opening celebration on April 18, 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Magical Bridge playground groundbreaking ceremony

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Magical Bridge playground at Rengstorff Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The proposal to build the playground – which is designed to be accessible for people of all ages, including those with disabilities – dates back to 2017 and the project has since faced delays, cost increases and fundraising challenges.

The project is a joint effort between the city of Mountain View and Magical Bridge Foundation, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that has built inclusive playgrounds in various local communities, including Palo Alto, Sunnyvale and Redwood City.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and will feature local dignitaries speaking about the history of the project, as well as the ceremonial "first dig," according to the city.

The event will be at Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., between the community center parking lot and tennis courts. Because the ceremony will be on a construction site, closed-toe, comfortable shoes are recommended.

Write a letter to Santa – and get a reply

Mountain View kids can once again write to Santa this holiday season and receive a letter in return, through the annual "Letters to Santa" program organized by the city of Mountain View.

Children can submit their letters using a mailbox in the Mountain View Community Center lobby, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., or by mailing it to: City of Mountain View Recreation Division, c/o Santa Claus, P.O. box 7540, Mountain View, CA 94039.

Letters will be accepted up to Friday, Dec. 8.

Waldorf School to host Winter Faire

Waldorf School of the Peninsula is scheduled to host its 37th annual Winter Faire from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The event will feature a variety of activities, including wreath-making, crafting beeswax candles and creating holiday gifts from natural materials. There will also be holiday-themed children's games, a puppet show and a "Gnome Adventure," described in a press release from the school as "a whimsical journey through seasonal vignettes where children discover gnomes reveling in the joys of winter, spring, summer, and fall."

Entry to the Winter Faire is free, but paid tickets are required for the activities.

Food trucks and a holiday boutique with over 10,000 items for sale will also be available. There will be adult-only shopping hours for the boutique on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-8 p.m.

The Winter Faire will be held on the school's Los Altos campus, 11311 Mora Drive. For more information and to buy tickets, visit faire.wsp.events.

