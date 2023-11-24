Mountain View's minimum wage will hit $18.75 in 2024

Mountain View's minimum wage will increase to $18.75 an hour in the new year, up 60 cents from the current $18.15 rate.

Since 2019, the city's minimum wage has risen automatically each year to keep pace with regional inflation, leading to the 3.3% increase that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. That's down from a 6% increase that the city saw this past January, when the minimum wage went up more than a dollar from $17.10 to $18.15.

The City Council passed an ordinance in 2015 which called for the minimum wage to be raised in stages, from the $10.30 rate that was in effect at the time to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018. From that point on, the ordinance calls for the city's pay floor to get adjusted annually based on any increase in the regional Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

Mountain View's minimum wage for 2024 is higher than those of nearby cities, including Sunnyvale ($18.55), Palo Alto ($17.80), Los Altos ($17.75), Cupertino ($17.75) and East Palo Alto ($17.10).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in September that will increase the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 in April 2024.