For more than 30 years, Ristorante Don Giovanni has been serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community

With all the Thanksgiving fixings, Mountain View's Ristorante Don Giovanni served up plates of turkey, stuffing and sweet potatoes on Thursday, much to the delight of patrons who lined up outside the front door to celebrate the annual tradition.

Dressed in his signature pink plaid blazer, long-time owner John Akkaya greeted families, friends and new faces, giving out hugs and fist-bumps as he ushered them into the restaurant to enjoy the complimentary holiday meal on Nov. 23.

For more than 30 years, Akkaya has been serving the community a free Thanksgiving lunch, a tradition that started with his first restaurant, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame in 1989.

The idea began long before he opened his own restaurant, Akkaya said. As a server in Chicago, he saw another restaurant doing it, and vowed that he would do the same if given the opportunity.

That first year when he opened Cafe Figaro, Akkaya pulled out all the stops with a free Thanksgiving meal. “I didn’t go broke,” he laughed. And ever since then, he has continued the tradition, bringing it to Mountain View when he opened Ristorante Don Giovanni, located at 235 Castro St., in 1997.