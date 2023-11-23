News

Cal Fire recommends kitchen safety ahead of Thanksgiving holidays

Cal Fire recommends that those planning to fry their Thanksgiving turkeys do so outdoors, away from grass or vegetation

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 23, 2023, 6:56 am
Photo courtesy Jed Owen/unsplash.com

As the public prepares to cook their Thanksgiving turkeys this year, Cal Fire outlined a series of kitchen safety tips to avoid accidental kitchen fires this holiday season.

Cal Fire recommends that those planning to fry their Thanksgiving turkeys this year do so outdoors, away from grass or vegetation that could potentially catch fire. Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant advised that people keep a fire extinguisher on hand at all times and never use water to put out a grease fire.

“When using a turkey fryer, be sure to follow instructions closely,” the press release states. “Don’t exceed the recommended oil level and only use the device outdoors. Never place a frozen or partially thawed turkey in hot oil.”

In the event of a grease fire, Cal Fire recommends that the burner be turned off and the flame covered with a lid. Baking soda can also be effective at extinguishing smaller grease fires, the agency advised.

“Cooking fires are preventable,” Berlant said. “Never leave your turkey unattended, regardless of where and how you choose to cook it.”

The National Fire Protection Association reported that home cooking fires reach a peak during the holidays, largely from cooking left unattended.

Cal Fire recommends that people turn off the stove or oven if they are planning to leave their kitchens, even for a short time, and keep children 3 feet away from hot stoves and dishes. They also advised a routine check of home smoke alarms during the holidays, and people should know all accessible exit routes in the event of an emergency.

