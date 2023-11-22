Find out what public services will be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving will bring closures and schedule changes for local government agencies, public transportation and other services on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

Read on to find out the details of what's affected.

City services

City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Emergency services will continue to operate. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.

Garbage pick up: There will be no trash and recycling collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day is Thursday, it will occur on Friday. Those with a Friday collection day will get service on Saturday.

Transportation