Find out what public services will be impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 22, 2023, 1:42 pm 0
The 88 VTA bus drives down Arastradero Road. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Thanksgiving will bring closures and schedule changes for local government agencies, public transportation and other services on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

Read on to find out the details of what's affected.

City services

City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Emergency services will continue to operate. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.

Garbage pick up: There will be no trash and recycling collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day is Thursday, it will occur on Friday. Those with a Friday collection day will get service on Saturday.

Transportation

Caltrain: Caltrain will operate a weekend schedule on Thursday and a modified schedule on Friday. For more information and to see Friday's modified schedule, visit caltrain.com/schedules/holiday-service-schedules.

SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on Thursday with a Sunday schedule and on Friday with a regular weekday, non-school day schedule. For more information, visit samtrans.com/service-info/holiday-service.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will use a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. On Friday, services will follow a weekday schedule, but express lines will be cancelled, except for the Express 104.

Federal, state offices

U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Thursday for retail transactions and there will not be residential or business deliveries. Normal delivery and collection will resume on Friday.

Schools

Mountain View Whisman School District, Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District: Mountain View's public schools are closed all week, Nov. 20-24, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.

