Silicon Valley congresswoman Anna Eshoo announces retirement

NEWS ALERT: Sources: Anna Eshoo to retire in 2024

Her retirement marks a monumental shift in Silicon Valley politics. Eshoo is a powerhouse politician who rose through the ranks as a senior member earning coveted committee assignments in Washington on health care, energy and commerce. As news spread about Eshoo's decision to call it quits late Monday, speculation circled about who will run for the competitive seat to represent District 16.

Eshoo, who earned notoriety for spearheading cybersecurity, innovation and high-tech legislation, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 after serving on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for a decade.

Rep. Anna Eshoo announced on Nov. 21 that she is ending her three-decade congressional career at the end of her term in 2024. She shared her decision in a video .

For the first time in two decades, a Silicon Valley congressmember is retiring, a move that will shake up the South Bay's political landscape — with many local Democrats reportedly eyeing the seat.

Simitian also praised Eshoo's accomplishments. He has not been shy about his intentions to run for Congress.

"She is a combination we've never seen before of warmth, strength and effectiveness," the senator told San Jose Spotlight. "She's so hard working, and with the utmost integrity and love of America and our institutions. Let's take a moment to celebrate her years of service before we rush to find her successor."

Becker said Silicon Valley should take a moment to appreciate Eshoo and her distinguished career before rushing to replace her. He is still weighing his options, sources told San Jose Spotlight. The first-term legislator would have to vacate his seat in Sacramento to make the leap.

Eshoo, 80, is of Assyrian and Armenian heritage. She joined other congressional leaders this month to call on Israel to implement a temporary humanitarian pause in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The pause would minimize harm and enable aid to reach civilians, she said.

"She's been successful at the local and state level as Zoe and myself had been," Honda said. "It was a situation where she wants to figure out if she wants to spend another two years in Congress with the crazy leadership."

Former Congressman Mike Honda told San Jose Spotlight he heard about Eshoo's planned retirement late Monday. The news caught him by surprise, he said.

Simitian said a "formal announcement" about his candidacy is coming soon. San Jose Spotlight reported the longtime supervisor had launched a campaign committee to explore a congressional run more than a decade ago and raised about $600,000 as of December.

"We ought to take some time to say thank you to Anna Eshoo for tremendous service throughout the course of her career," Simitian said. "The attention ought to be on Anna and her contributions to the region."

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

"For 3+ decades, she had set the standard for constituent service & delivering for CA-18," Mullin wrote. "I've been blessed to spend my 1st term in the House learning from her."

U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, whose district in San Mateo County is adjacent to Eshoo's, was among those who expressed her appreciation for Eshoo. In a statement that he posted on X, Mullin called her a "living legend for the Peninsula & Silicon Valley."

"We share Secretary Blinken's view that a humanitarian pause is a 'critical mechanism for protecting civilians while enabling Israel to achieve its objective of defeating Hamas,'" Eshoo and her colleagues said in a statement.

