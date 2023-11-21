Culinary holiday happenings around Silicon Valley

Want to celebrate the holidays while supporting your favorite local eateries? From special food sales and makers markets to cookie-decorating workshops, there are food festivities fit for everyone's wish list. Here's a running roundup of food-centric holiday happenings around the Peninsula.

Ludwig's Makers Market Nov. 26: Enjoy brunch and drink specials all day and shop from a variety of local vendors selling candles, plants, artwork and more.

Ludwig's Makers Market Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludwig’s Biergarten, 383 Castro St., Mountain View; 650-230-4575, instagram.com/ludwigsmv.

Domenico Winery Holiday Boutique Nov. 28: Sip wine and support small businesses at the San Carlos winery’s annual event. Shop from a curated collection of gifts crafted by local artisans, and sip on wine from the no-host bar. The on-site restaurant Osteria will also be open for the event.

Domenico Winery Holiday Boutique, Nov. 28 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Domenico Winery, 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos. Admission is free, but Domenico is collecting optional donations for entry that will be matched and donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. domenicowinery.com.