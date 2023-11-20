News

Obituaries: Schwerer, Moore and Bradley

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 8:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Frederick Carl Schwerer III, 82, a Palo Alto resident and Pennsylvania native who worked as a research scientist at U.S. Steel Research Center, Unconventional Energy Group, Alcoa Research Laboratory and R.J. Lee Group and whose enthusiasms included woodworking, spelunking, cultural festivals, bridge and college sports, on Oct. 24.

Susan Joan Barnhill Moore, 71, a 40-year Palo Alto resident and proud flower child -- "not a hippie" -- who survived a major car accident when her children were young, worked as an activities coordinator at College Park Convalescent Hospital in Menlo Park, loved to dance and whose many hobbies included making handmade greeting cards, on Nov. 1.

Charles William Bradley, 86, an avid tennis player and former Palo Alto resident who worked in sales and consulting in the computer industry, authored the 1985 book “The Manager’s Guide to Small Business Computers,” and actively fostered his children's interest in science and technology, on Nov. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at MV-Voice.com/Obituaries.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: Schwerer, Moore and Bradley

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 20, 2023, 8:07 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

Frederick Carl Schwerer III, 82, a Palo Alto resident and Pennsylvania native who worked as a research scientist at U.S. Steel Research Center, Unconventional Energy Group, Alcoa Research Laboratory and R.J. Lee Group and whose enthusiasms included woodworking, spelunking, cultural festivals, bridge and college sports, on Oct. 24.

Susan Joan Barnhill Moore, 71, a 40-year Palo Alto resident and proud flower child -- "not a hippie" -- who survived a major car accident when her children were young, worked as an activities coordinator at College Park Convalescent Hospital in Menlo Park, loved to dance and whose many hobbies included making handmade greeting cards, on Nov. 1.

Charles William Bradley, 86, an avid tennis player and former Palo Alto resident who worked in sales and consulting in the computer industry, authored the 1985 book “The Manager’s Guide to Small Business Computers,” and actively fostered his children's interest in science and technology, on Nov. 4.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at MV-Voice.com/Obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.