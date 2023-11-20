Mountain View sends school district 'final' offer to keep alive long-standing agreement on school fields

The city of Mountain View has given the Mountain View Whisman School District its terms for a new joint use agreement to share operations of school fields, with a year-end deadline for the school district to accept the offer.

The district and city have historically jointly managed the use of campus fields, with the city handling maintenance and improvements, while the school district allows the public to use its open space outside of school hours. The city has also handled rentals for sports games and other community uses during those times.

The two parties have been in multi-year negotiations to formalize a new agreement, but the long-running partnership appeared on the brink of falling apart in September when city staff recommended terminating the current deal. The move came after the school district paused negotiations on the renewed agreement earlier this year.

The City Council ultimately voted on Sept. 12 to end the agreement, which was slated to run through June 30, 2025, but directed city staff to give the district a final "take it or leave it" offer for a new deal with an end-of-year deadline to accept.

City spokesperson Lenka Wright told the Voice last week that the city had drafted its new agreement and sent it to the district for review.