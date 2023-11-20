Mountain View police arrest former Theuerkauf Elementary teacher for alleged sexual misconduct

A former elementary school teacher at Theuerkauf Elementary School was arrested on Monday by Mountain View police for allegedly touching a student inappropriately several years ago.

The student, who is not being identified, made a statement to police in October alleging that Santa Clara resident Bryan Rios, 42, touched them inappropriately when he was a teacher and they were a student at Theuerkauf Elementary School, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Detectives arrested Rios without incident in Santa Clara on Nov. 20, according to the statement.

In 2017, Rios was arrested by Santa Clara police on other sexual assault charges against women that he knew. At the time, Rios was working as a first-grade teacher at Theuerkauf Elementary School, although he had recently been put on administrative leave. There were no known juvenile victims at the time of the arrest, police said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office later declined to press charges against Rios because of “insufficient evidence,” though Santa Clara police said at the time they were still investigating the case.