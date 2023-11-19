Community Briefs: Cops & Gobblers, holiday craft fair and 'friendsgiving' dinner

Annual Cops & Gobblers event returns

The Mountain View Public Safety Foundation is slated to host its 27th annual Cops & Gobblers event at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, outside the Mountain View police and fire headquarters, 1000 Villa St.

Volunteers will assemble food baskets for 500 local families in need, according to the foundation's website. Community members are invited to attend and help assemble baskets.

The Thanksgiving tradition began in 1997, with families receiving non-perishable food, grocery store gift cards and toys.

For more information and to make a donation, visit mvpsf.org/programs/cops-gobblers.

Holiday craft fair at Mountain View senior center

The city of Mountain View is scheduled to host a Holiday Bazaar at the senior center, 266 Escuela Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.