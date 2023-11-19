News

Community Briefs: Cops & Gobblers, holiday craft fair and 'friendsgiving' dinner

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 19, 2023, 4:39 pm 0
A Mountain View Police Officer delivers a basket to a family in need during the 2022 Cops & Gobblers event. Courtesy Amber Wilson.

Annual Cops & Gobblers event returns

The Mountain View Public Safety Foundation is slated to host its 27th annual Cops & Gobblers event at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, outside the Mountain View police and fire headquarters, 1000 Villa St.

Volunteers will assemble food baskets for 500 local families in need, according to the foundation's website. Community members are invited to attend and help assemble baskets. CHECK

The Thanksgiving tradition began in 1997, with families receiving non-perishable food, grocery store gift cards and toys.

For more information and to make a donation, visit mvpsf.org/programs/cops-gobblers.

Holiday craft fair at Mountain View senior center

The city of Mountain View is scheduled to host a Holiday Bazaar at the senior center, 266 Escuela Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event will feature over 40 vendors aged 55 or older selling homemade items, including knitting, wood carvings, ceramics and jewelry, according to the city. The Holiday Bazaar is open for people of all ages to attend and shop.

For more information, visit mountainview.gov/holidaybazaar or call the senior center at 650-903-6330.

Teen center to host 'friendsgiving' event

The View Teen Center is scheduled to host a "friendsgiving" dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

No registration is required and the menu will include meat, vegetarian options, side dishes, desserts and warm drinks.

The teen center, 263 Escuela Ave., is free for all Los Altos and Mountain View students in sixth through twelfth grade. For more information, visit the teen center's website.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

