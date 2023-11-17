News

Palo Alto Police Department issues traffic advisory ahead of Stanford football game

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 17, 2023, 1:47 pm
The Palo Alto Police Department issued a traffic advisory for this Saturday, Nov. 18, as Stanford prepares to take on the UC Berkeley Bears at the 126th Big Game.

Heavy traffic on Embarcadero, El Camino and Sand Hill roads is expected beginning Saturday morning as officials anticipate a sold out crowd. The game is set to take place at 3:30 p.m., and the Navy SEALS parachute team will parachute into Stanford Stadium before kickoff, the advisory states.

The game comes as Stanford has lost seven consecutive home games dating back to last year, and its last conference win was at the 2021 Big Game, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The event also comes on the heels of another traffic heavy event slightly further up north on the peninsula, as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit wraps up in San Francisco.

