APEC Summit: Biden holds bilateral talks with Chinese president in Woodside, attends event at Exploratorium

President Joe Biden spent more than four hours in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Bay Area on Wednesday as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that has been taking place in the region for the past week.

Biden and Xi met at the Filoli estate in Woodside south of San Francisco on Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, for the bilateral meeting that started with both heads of state acknowledging a tense relationship between the two world powers.

"We've known each other for a long time, we haven't always agreed, which is no surprise to anyone," Biden said. "We have to ensure competition does not veer into conflict."

A pool media report from the meeting, citing a "senior administration official," said the talks covered issues such as the Chinese role in the production of fentanyl, a drug that has fueled an opioid overdose crisis in America; reinstating talks between the two countries' militaries, collaboration on artificial intelligence issues, and ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine as well as the Israel-Hamas war.

The status of Taiwan and Xi's preference for a "peaceful reunification" of the country with China was "the biggest most potentially dangerous issue in U.S.-China relations," the unnamed official said, according to the pool report.