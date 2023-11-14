News

Police release sketch of suspect in Stanford hate crime investigation

by Bay City News staff

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 12:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The path to Stanford University's Main Quad on June 7, 2019. Photo by Sinead Chang.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a hit-and-run suspect that allegedly struck a Muslim student with his vehicle on the Stanford University campus on Nov. 3.

Police have released a sketch of a driver suspected of a hit-and-run on Nov. 3, 2023 on the Stanford University campus. Courtesy SCC Sheriff's Office via Bay City News.

The collision is being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect reportedly yelled "F--- you and your people" out the window of his vehicle after making eye contact with the man, accelerating, and striking him as he crossed the intersection of Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane.

The suspect fled the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he survived his injuries.

The man believed he was targeted because he was wearing a shirt that had Arabic script on it.

According to the victim, the suspect was a white, unshaven adult male in his mid-20s. He was wearing a grey top and prescription glasses.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

His vehicle was a black Toyota SUV with a tire mounted on the rear. Police believe this vehicle should have passenger-side bumper damage from the collision.

Police are looking for a black Toyota SUV, like this one, in connection with a Nov. 3 hit-and-run at Stanford University. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via Bay City News.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and a picture of a similar vehicle.

Authorities are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who were walking near the area around that time. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or call the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police release sketch of suspect in Stanford hate crime investigation

by Bay City News staff /

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 12:26 pm

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a hit-and-run suspect that allegedly struck a Muslim student with his vehicle on the Stanford University campus on Nov. 3.

The collision is being investigated as a hate crime, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect reportedly yelled "F--- you and your people" out the window of his vehicle after making eye contact with the man, accelerating, and striking him as he crossed the intersection of Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane.

The suspect fled the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he survived his injuries.

The man believed he was targeted because he was wearing a shirt that had Arabic script on it.

According to the victim, the suspect was a white, unshaven adult male in his mid-20s. He was wearing a grey top and prescription glasses.

His vehicle was a black Toyota SUV with a tire mounted on the rear. Police believe this vehicle should have passenger-side bumper damage from the collision.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and a picture of a similar vehicle.

Authorities are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who were walking near the area around that time. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or call the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.