First Lady Jill Biden announces visit to Atherton

First Lady Jill Biden will be in Atherton on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a presidential reelection campaign event while her husband, President Joe Biden, will be in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The event, entitled the "Biden Victory Fund," is being hosted by Doug and Lisa Goldman and former state Controller Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu Westly. The Westlys hosted an event for President Biden back in June. The Goldmans run the nonprofit Lisa and Douglas Goldman Fund, which supports organizations that promote democracy and civil liberties, education, literacy and the environment.

The time of the event is still to be announced and the address will be shared upon RSVP.

Tickets run from $250 to the top-tier $10,000 "host" tickets, which include a photo with the first lady.