News

Mountain View firefighters extinguish commercial building blaze on Leghorn Street

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 14, 2023, 9:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Fire crews extinguish a blaze at a commercial building located at 2522 Leghorn St. on Monday morning. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

A fire broke out in a commercial building Monday morning, causing extensive structural damage but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call around 8 a.m. on Nov. 13, reporting that smoke was coming from a single-story commercial building at 2522 Leghorn Street. When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen billowing from the building, according to the statement.

Fire crews entered the building by cutting open a roll-up door. The indoor sprinkler system already had activated by then and had contained the fire from spreading further. Firefighters extinguished the flames with the assistance of the Palo Alto Fire Department. No victims were found in the building, the fire department said.

Fire crews used thermal imaging cameras and cut open the walls and the roof of the building to make sure the fire was fully put out and not spreading to adjacent structures. Firefighters replaced the sprinkler system before leaving the scene and released the building to the responsible party for restoration arrangements, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There was no discovered source of ignition, although the blaze started outside, at the back of the building. The estimated damage to the building contents and structure is $100,000, according to the fire department.

The fire department said it was not ready to disclose the details of the business that occupies the building at this time.

