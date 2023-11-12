News

Community Briefs: Holiday model trains return, El Camino repaving meeting and Day Worker Center anniversary celebration

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 12, 2023, 7:25 am 0
Model trains run from inside the Bianco's home to the front yard on Dec. 20, 2016. Photo by Michelle Le.

Annual model train tradition to continue this year

Continuing a long-running annual tradition, a home in the Monta Loma neighborhood will have model trains on display this year from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

John Bianco will continue his late father Ernie's tradition of setting up and running model trains for the community to enjoy during the holiday season.

This year, the trains will run on five tracks from 6:30-9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays at 2387 Adele Avenue, weather permitting.

El Camino roadway conditions slated for discussion at community meeting

The public will have a chance to hear updates on the status of planned roadway improvements to El Camino Real at a meeting next week with elected officials, city staff and representatives from Caltrans.

California Senator Josh Becker and Assembly member Marc Berman are hosting the meeting, which is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Mountain View Community Center. Representatives from Mountain View, Los Altos and Palo Alto are slated to attend.

Caltrans representatives plan to discuss the scheduled pavement rehabilitation project, pothole repair and other topics, according to a press release for the event.

Deteriorating roadway conditions on El Camino Real have long been a topic of local discussion and frustration.

“El Camino is one of the worst state highways in the Bay Area, and I know the community is eager to receive a status update from Caltrans about how quickly the conditions are going to improve on this important transportation artery," Berman said in the release.

According to the city of Mountain View, Caltrans plans to repave all lanes of El Camino Real in Mountain View beginning in spring 2024.

The meeting will be held in Redwood Hall at the community center and a livestream will be available on Zoom.

For more information, to RSVP and to submit questions, visit bit.ly/elcamino-meeting.

Day Worker Center to host anniversary celebration

The Day Worker Center of Mountain View is celebrating its 27th anniversary with an event on Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Garden House, located at 400 University Ave. in Los Altos.

The free event is slated to run from 6-8 p.m. and will feature the premiere of a documentary called "Dreams and Detours." It's a follow-up to "Borderless Dreams," a 2011 documentary from the Day Worker Center that profiled migrant workers in Mountain View. There will also be a panel discussion with a few of the workers featured in the documentary.

For more information, visit dayworkercentermv.org/events.

