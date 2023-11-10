Multifaith organization to host vigil for peace in the Middle East

The organization Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice is hosting a vigil calling for peace in the Middle East this Saturday, Nov. 11.

The vigil is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. in King Plaza in Palo Alto, where community members will mourn those who have died in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and stand with those who are facing hatred. The organization has previously hosted similar community building events on the anniversary of 9/11.

"We come together from many diverse faith communities and spiritual traditions to put our convictions into action by saying NO to war and YES to peace and justice," the organization's website states.