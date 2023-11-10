Mountain View Voice launches annual Holiday Fund campaign with $100K goal

The annual Mountain View Voice Holiday Fund campaign is getting underway this week with the aim of raising much-needed funds for local nonprofits that provide a safety net for families, children and adults in need on the Peninsula.

Seven diverse and well-respected local nonprofits in Mountain View that deliver effective services will receive the funds raised this year: Community Services Agency, Community School of Music and Arts, Community Health Awareness Council, Day Worker Center of Mountain View, Hope’s Corner, Mayview Community Health Center and Mentor Tutor Connection. A complete list of last year’s grantees and donors are on our website, mv-voice.com/holiday_fund.

"Each year, community members step forward to contribute to the health and well-being of our entire community through the Holiday Fund," said Bill Johnson, CEO of the Embarcadero Media Foundation. "As in years past, you can rest assured that 100% of your donation, large or small, will be directed to the local agencies for services. Embarcadero and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all of the administrative costs."

In addition, every contribution from the community will be doubled, thanks to matching grants from two additional Holiday Fund partners, the Packard and Hewlett foundations. Several family foundations and major donors also contribute matching funds anonymously.

This year, the Voice's goal is to raise $100,000.