City offices closed Friday for Veterans Day, find out what else is impacted

The holiday falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, but some public services will be affected

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 9:46 am 0
Mountain View City Hall on Oct. 10, 2016. Photo by Michelle Le

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11, which falls on a Saturday this year. Some public agencies are observing the holiday on Friday, which will impact operating hours and available services.

Find out more about what's affected below.

City services

City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities are closed Friday, Nov. 10. Emergency services will continue to operate. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.

Transportation

Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on Friday with a regular weekday schedule and on Saturday with its weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

SamTrans: SamTrans will operate a regular, non-school day schedule on Friday. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA is operating its normal schedules on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit vta.org.

Federal, state offices

U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Saturday and regular mail won't be delivered. Priority Mail Express will continue to be delivered. For more information, visit usps.com.

Schools

Mountain View Whisman School District, Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District: Mountain View's public schools are closed on Friday.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

