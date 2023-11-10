City offices closed Friday for Veterans Day, find out what else is impacted

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11, which falls on a Saturday this year. Some public agencies are observing the holiday on Friday, which will impact operating hours and available services.
Find out more about what's affected below.
City services
City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities are closed Friday, Nov. 10. Emergency services will continue to operate. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.
Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.
Transportation
Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on Friday with a regular weekday schedule and on Saturday with its weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
SamTrans: SamTrans will operate a regular, non-school day schedule on Friday. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA is operating its normal schedules on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit vta.org.
Federal, state offices
U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Saturday and regular mail won't be delivered. Priority Mail Express will continue to be delivered. For more information, visit usps.com.
Schools
Mountain View Whisman School District, Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District: Mountain View's public schools are closed on Friday.
