City offices closed Friday for Veterans Day, find out what else is impacted

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11, which falls on a Saturday this year. Some public agencies are observing the holiday on Friday, which will impact operating hours and available services.

Find out more about what's affected below.

City services

City of Mountain View: City Hall and most city facilities are closed Friday, Nov. 10. Emergency services will continue to operate. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

Mountain View Library: The library will be closed Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit library.mountainview.gov.

Transportation

Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on Friday with a regular weekday schedule and on Saturday with its weekend schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.