Apartment fire in Middlefield Road residence extinguished; damage contained to just one unit

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 4:40 pm 1
A fire broke out in the wall of a multifamily residential complex early Friday morning, causing significant damage to one apartment unit but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

A fire broke out in the wall of an apartment complex on Middlefield Road in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 10. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on Nov. 10 at 1:50 a.m., reporting a fire in the hallway of a 24-unit apartment complex on the 500 block of Middlefield Road. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming out from a wall between the hallway and one of the apartment units, according to the statement.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they spread to other apartment units. They also cut open the walls of the affected hallway and apartment to make sure the flames were fully put out, the fire department said.

Once the smoke was fully cleared, all the residents were allowed to return to their apartments, except for the occupants of the damaged unit. Building management made arrangements to temporarily relocate them to another residence, the fire department said.

The fire was caused by a faulty electrical panel behind the cooking oven in the affected unit, and the estimated damage to the contents and structure is $25,000, according to the fire department.

George Markle
1 hour ago
George Markle
1 hour ago

I'd be very interested to know if the electrical panel where the fire started was manufactured by "Zinsco" or "Federal Pacific." Both have bad reputations and I understand both manufacturers are no longer in business.

