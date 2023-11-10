Apartment fire in Middlefield Road residence extinguished; damage contained to just one unit

A fire broke out in the wall of a multifamily residential complex early Friday morning, causing significant damage to one apartment unit but no reported injuries, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call on Nov. 10 at 1:50 a.m., reporting a fire in the hallway of a 24-unit apartment complex on the 500 block of Middlefield Road. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming out from a wall between the hallway and one of the apartment units, according to the statement.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they spread to other apartment units. They also cut open the walls of the affected hallway and apartment to make sure the flames were fully put out, the fire department said.

Once the smoke was fully cleared, all the residents were allowed to return to their apartments, except for the occupants of the damaged unit. Building management made arrangements to temporarily relocate them to another residence, the fire department said.

The fire was caused by a faulty electrical panel behind the cooking oven in the affected unit, and the estimated damage to the contents and structure is $25,000, according to the fire department.