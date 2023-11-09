News

Obituaries: Dr. John Borghi, Donald Max Garz and Bailey L. Merman

by Embarcadero Media staff / Embarcadero Media

Local residents who have died recently include:

Dr. John Borghi, 86, a resident of Los Altos who was a psychologist and proud forensic examiner for the Superior Court of California, die-hard fan of the 49ers, Giants and Sharks and also an opera aficionado, lover of fine foods, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor, on Oct. 18.

Donald Max Garz, 84, a former Palo Alto resident who worked in construction, as an ABS technician, and retired from AT&T as an engineering supervisor, who took special pride in his cabinet making, enjoyed ocean fishing and traveling, and hosted special occasions for family and friends, on Oct. 22.

Bailey L. Merman, 61, a former Palo Alto resident and the adopted child of Marion and Harry Lewenstein, who built a landscape design business with husband Marc Merman, and who was a lifelong artist known for, among other works, complex Celtic drawings and large outdoor murals, on Oct. 12.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/Obituaries.

