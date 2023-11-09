Arts briefs: The Young Dubliners, psychologist and writer Adam Grant and more

Veteran Celtic rock band The Young Dubliners, led by the Dublin-born singer and guitarist Keith Roberts and including multiinstrumentalist Chas Waltz, bassist Ethan Jones, drummer Dave Ingraham and guitarist Justin Pecot, will return to the Midpeninsula for an Earthwise Productions-hosted show in Palo Alto as part of their autumn tour. While the music is rooted in influences from the Emerald Isle, “the sound was intended to be a hybrid because we all come from different backgrounds,” Roberts states on the group’s website. “In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with.” Coastside power trio Finians Call opens the show.

According to organizational psychologist and writer Adam Grant, “the true measure of your potential is not the height of the peak you’ve reached, but how far you’ve climbed to get there.” In his latest book, “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things,” Grant argues that growth and progress depend less on innate talent and more on developing character, motivational structures and systems that support opportunities. As his website states, “we can all improve on improving.” Grant, who’s also the author of “Think Again,” “Originals,” “Give and Take” and “Option B” (with Sheryl Sandberg), is a professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He will discuss “Hidden Potential” with Michael Lewis at an event hosted by Kepler’s Literary Foundation.

Symphony San Jose Chorale and Cantabile Youth Singers team up for a program that makes the most of the big, dramatic sound of a church organ paired with the airy, celestial quality of choral music. Elena Sharkova leads the combined choirs in works that include Benjamin Britten’s "A Wedding Anthem," Penelope Thwaites’ "Missa Brevis" plus masterworks by Brahms, Elgar, Walton and Gretchaninoff.

The pop-up gallery based at Stanford Shopping Center hosts a festive event on Nov. 11 showcasing local art. Visitors can enjoy some vintage jazz from the 1920s, '30s and '40s from the Toppman Trio and sip on wine from Napa's Vandella Vineyards while taking in works in a variety of media by 31 Bay Area artists.

Operatic tenor Roy Hage was born in Virginia and raised in both the U.S. and Lebanon, received opera training from a number of prestigious institutions, and has, according to his website, sung in more than 70 operatic and symphonic performances in eight languages. This year, the two-time Grammy nominee also earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Hage brings together his acclaimed musical career and his recent academic pursuit when he offers his multidisciplinary presentation, “Finding My Voice,” at the Bing Concert Hall Studio on the Stanford campus. Hage weaves music, poetry and spoken word together in this exploration of his Middle Eastern and American identities.

Arts briefs: The Young Dubliners, psychologist and writer Adam Grant and more