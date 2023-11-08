Mountain View gives go-ahead for downtown commercial development to proceed without on-site parking

NEWS ALERT: Los Altos School District's parcel tax is gliding to an early victory

“Even at that time, the proposal was uncertain”, said Advanced Planning Manager Eric Anderson, who presented the plans to the City Council. So Marwood and the city came up with an alternative plan.

The Robert Green Company, another development firm, planned to build a five-story hotel and office complex on the neighboring lot. The idea was to expand its underground garage to the Marwood property, but the hotel development has not moved forward since then. The developer is working on obtaining its building permits, according to the council report.

The council originally approved the Marwood project in 2019. At the time, the developer proposed to construct a 28,000 square foot office building with 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, which included three levels of underground parking. But the parking was contingent on having access to an adjacent property.

As state laws redefine minimal parking requirements, a previously approved commercial development in downtown Mountain View is no longer going to provide any on-site parking as originally planned. Instead, the developer plans to offer $8 million to the city to construct its own parking garage.

But as staff pointed out, the recent passage of a state law, AB 2097 , prohibits cities from denying projects because of lack of parking. It also limits cities from enforcing minimum parking standards for development projects that are within one-half mile of major public transit, like the Downtown Transit Center, which is directly across from the Marwood development.

There were no public comments about the Marwood project at the council meeting, however community members had brought up concerns about the issue of limited parking downtown at previous meetings.

As part of its deal with the city, Marwood requested 65 preferential parking permits for 30 years. It will receive the permits at no cost for 10 years, followed by a 25% discount over the next 20 years. The annual value of 65 parking permits is approximately $25,610, according to the report.

At the same time, the city is planning on constructing a five-level garage at one of its municipal parking lots, located at 230 Hope Street. The garage will have 400 parking stalls, resulting in a net increase of 146 spaces downtown, according to the council report. The expected cost of the construction is $24 million. It is possible that the Marwood fees would support the new garage, Anderson said.

In lieu of the three-level underground garage that would have had 82 spots with 25 of them available to the public, Marwood plans to build a one-level underground structure that will have space for storage, bicycle parking and showers. To make up for the loss of on-site parking, it will contribute $8 million to support off-site parking and access improvements downtown, Anderson said.

When asked about the construction timeline, Yamane referred to the downward trend in market conditions. “There’s pretty high vacancy rates in the whole area. But I think that a few years down the road, I think we're keeping our fingers crossed, that this is something that will still be a positive addition in terms of a workplace,” he said.

Except for the parking, there were few design changes to the proposal. The plan called for the removal of three Podocarpus trees if the hotel development did not move forward. Originally, The Robert Green Company planned on removing the heritage trees as part its proposal. Marwood also proposed to paint a mural on the backside of its building if it was left exposed by the lack of a hotel development.

The transit center helped anchor the vision of the commercial development, said Ernie Yamane, partner and senior vice president of Steinberg architects, who presented the design plans to the council. “It's a very small site, but a very prominent site, next to a city park and across the street from the transit terminal. So, it may essentially be the gateway to the city for many of those taking the transit and pedestrian kind of experience to the downtown,” he said.

“I have really appreciated the developers’ willingness to work with the city and with the adjacent hotel structure, whether it's there or not, and the flexibility on all the parking arrangements,” she said. “I'm sorry, it will take so many years to get to construction, but I understand your problems with the economy,” she added.

Mountain View gives go-ahead for downtown commercial development to proceed without on-site parking

In lieu of underground garage, developer will contribute $8 million to city to support parking and other access improvements downtown