VTA board approves purchase of machine to bore BART line

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Monday it authorized the purchase of the transit tunnel boring machine to complete the five-mile underground section of the VTA BART Silicon Valley extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara.

The transit authority said in a statement that it ordered the $76 million custom-built tunnel boring machine from Herrenknecht, a company specializing in customized tunneling equipment for projects around the world.

The state-of-the-art boring machine will dig the largest single-bore transit tunnel in the world, nearly 54 feet in diameter. It's capable of digging 30 to 40 feet a day, according to VTA.

"There's no turning back now," said San Jose Mayor and VTA Board Member Matt Mahan, in a statement released Monday. "This purchase cements our commitment to connecting the entire Bay via rail. When complete, BART to Silicon Valley will unlock tremendous transit capacity and economic growth for our region."

The machine will be designed to operate in areas with high water tables, and the geology of sands, gravels, silts, and clays prevalent in the South Bay.