County to hold fentanyl education and Narcan training event in Palo Alto

The event at Rinconada Library will include education on the opioid crisis and a training on how to use Narcan

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department is scheduled to host a fentanyl education and Narcan training at the Rinconada Library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

"The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the opioid crisis, the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids, and receive training in the use of Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose," according to an event description on the library's website.

Participants will receive a free Narcan kit while supplies last. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are also allowed. A second event on fentanyl education and Narcan training will take place in Mountain View at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

To register and for more information, visit d5.santaclaracounty.gov.

