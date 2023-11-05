News

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2023, 9:16 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Esther Joki, 95, a longtime Palo Alto resident with an interest in camping trips and traveling, and who worked an assortment of jobs after her children left for college including a home business where she would sew custom-made corsets for men and women, on Oct. 4.

• Peter Bohley, 81, a former Woodside mayor and council member who spent most of his life in Palo Alto, interrupted by a brief two-year stint in Pakistan during the early days of the Peace Corps, and who later launched his own civil engineering company that he ran into 2016, on Oct. 18.

• Wendell Milburn, 51, who grew up in Palo Alto and worked at a number of Whole Foods in the area, and whose hobbies included art, photography and a love for automobiles and vintage cars that led to a first-place spot at the Monterey Autobahn for his BMW restoration work, on Sept. 19.

• Frederick Schwerer, 82, a research scientist who studied the properties of materials for companies including U.S. Steel Research Center, and who would later go on to volunteer for local organizations including food banks, United Way, the Palo Alto Bridge Club and Martha Lloyd Community Services, on Oct. 24.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Phyllis Cima, 95, a Menlo Park resident who discovered an early passion for Ikebana flower art, serving as the Ikebana International San Francisco Bay Area chapter president and became an expert teacher in the craft, on Sept. 28.

• James Wong, 97, a Palo Alto resident who served in the U.S. Navy and attended UCLA before eventually moving to Palo Alto, where he was an active community member and was well-traveled in his retirement years, on Oct. 2.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 5, 2023, 9:16 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Esther Joki, 95, a longtime Palo Alto resident with an interest in camping trips and traveling, and who worked an assortment of jobs after her children left for college including a home business where she would sew custom-made corsets for men and women, on Oct. 4.

• Peter Bohley, 81, a former Woodside mayor and council member who spent most of his life in Palo Alto, interrupted by a brief two-year stint in Pakistan during the early days of the Peace Corps, and who later launched his own civil engineering company that he ran into 2016, on Oct. 18.

• Wendell Milburn, 51, who grew up in Palo Alto and worked at a number of Whole Foods in the area, and whose hobbies included art, photography and a love for automobiles and vintage cars that led to a first-place spot at the Monterey Autobahn for his BMW restoration work, on Sept. 19.

• Frederick Schwerer, 82, a research scientist who studied the properties of materials for companies including U.S. Steel Research Center, and who would later go on to volunteer for local organizations including food banks, United Way, the Palo Alto Bridge Club and Martha Lloyd Community Services, on Oct. 24.

• Phyllis Cima, 95, a Menlo Park resident who discovered an early passion for Ikebana flower art, serving as the Ikebana International San Francisco Bay Area chapter president and became an expert teacher in the craft, on Sept. 28.

• James Wong, 97, a Palo Alto resident who served in the U.S. Navy and attended UCLA before eventually moving to Palo Alto, where he was an active community member and was well-traveled in his retirement years, on Oct. 2.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.