Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Esther Joki, 95, a longtime Palo Alto resident with an interest in camping trips and traveling, and who worked an assortment of jobs after her children left for college including a home business where she would sew custom-made corsets for men and women, on Oct. 4.

• Peter Bohley, 81, a former Woodside mayor and council member who spent most of his life in Palo Alto, interrupted by a brief two-year stint in Pakistan during the early days of the Peace Corps, and who later launched his own civil engineering company that he ran into 2016, on Oct. 18.

• Wendell Milburn, 51, who grew up in Palo Alto and worked at a number of Whole Foods in the area, and whose hobbies included art, photography and a love for automobiles and vintage cars that led to a first-place spot at the Monterey Autobahn for his BMW restoration work, on Sept. 19.

• Frederick Schwerer, 82, a research scientist who studied the properties of materials for companies including U.S. Steel Research Center, and who would later go on to volunteer for local organizations including food banks, United Way, the Palo Alto Bridge Club and Martha Lloyd Community Services, on Oct. 24.