Arab Muslim student at Stanford injured in hit-and-run, allegedly by pro-Israel student

Upon locking eyes, the victim identified the individual as someone who has taken to filming pro-Palestine activists on campus, a newly widespread tactic employed to intimidate and dox students.

"As soon as he hit me, as my body was turning around, the driver yelled, 'f--- you and your people,'" the student said.

According to a statement from the victim after the incident, the driver made eye contact with him before accelerating.

An Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was targeted by an allegedly pro-Israel student on Friday, Nov. 3, in what is being investigated as a potential hate crime. Shortly before 2 p.m., the Arab student was crossing the street near the student residences at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane when he was hit by a car and the driver sped off while yelling, "F--- you and your people."

According to the Department of Public Safety, "Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza. This includes additional security that has been deployed at key locations on campus."

The students have been camping out in Stanford's White Plaza since Oct. 20 and have no plans of stopping. Among the demands are for the university to offer counseling and academic accommodations for students impacted by the genocide in Palestine, along with access to free legal aid for those experiencing harassment.

The hit-and-run comes amid mounting criticism of the university's refusal to address an ongoing sit-in protest by student activists who demand the school denounce Israel's invasion of Gaza, and provide additional support to Palestinian students.

"At present, Stanford University is complicit in the white supremacist violence Arab and Muslim students have faced on campus. To the university administration, we say unequivocally: shame on you. Your silence is enabling violent Islamophobic and anti-Arab hate crimes on our campus and the genocide of the Palestinian people."

"The university must deploy its resources to determine who the perpetrator was, support the survivor of this attack (and others) with specialized resources, care, and any and all resources they need at their request, and release a statement condemning the violent Islamophobic and anti-Arab hate crimes in particular and with that language that have occurred on campus," the students wrote.

University police were alerted of the hit-and-run shortly after, but did not issue a campus-wide alert informing the student body of the violent crime until 10:30 p.m.

The car is described as a black Toyota 4Runner, model year 2015 or newer, with an exposed tire mounted to the rear center and a Toyota logo in the center of the wheel. The white California license plate had the letters M and J, with M possibly being the first letter and J in the middle, the student told police.

Arab Muslim student at Stanford injured in hit-and-run, allegedly by pro-Israel student

Student reports that driver made eye contact, accelerated and yelled an expletive