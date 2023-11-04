News

3 teens arrested with 5 guns, cocaine and $4,000 in cash

The three had been connected to an Oct. 13 shooting in East Palo Alto

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

East Palo Alto police seized guns, drugs and cash on Nov. 2, 2023 during an arrest of three teenagers who had been connected to an Oct. 13 shooting in East Palo Alto. Courtesy East Palo Alto Police Department.

Five firearms including an AR-15 rifle with a 60-round magazine, drugs packaged for sale, and $4,000 in cash were seized in the arrest of three teens following a shooting, East Palo Alto police said Friday, Nov. 3.

The teens, two who are age 15 and one who is 16, were arrested on Thursday when police searched their residences, the department stated.

Images of the three were captured on surveillance video in connection with a shooting Oct. 13 in the 2300 block of Cooley Avenue, police said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The drugs included more than 22 ounces of cocaine, MDMA pills and marijuana, police said.

Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by anonymous text to epa@tipnow.org or 650-409-6792. An anonymous voicemail may be left at 650-409-6792.

East Palo Alto police seized $4,000 in cash, along with drugs and guns, on Nov. 2, 2023 during an arrest of three teenagers who had been connected to an Oct. 13 shooting in East Palo Alto. Courtesy East Palo Alto Police Department.

Brian
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hope they get more than a warning or mild slap on the wrist. There are several felonies here and they should be convicted of a felony and be banned from even having guns again. They next time they are caught with a firearm, and there probably will be a next time, they need to spend an extended time behind bars.

