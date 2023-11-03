Community Briefs: Parcel tax election, huge turnout at Monster Bash and upcoming paper shredding event

Parcel tax election is coming next week

For voters in the Los Altos School District, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is an election day.

The school district is looking to enact a $295 annual tax on each parcel of land within its boundaries. Measure A would replace a $295 parcel tax that voters passed in 2016 and would last for eight years. The measure requires two-thirds approval to pass.

To learn more about the proposed tax, check out the Voice's recent coverage. For more information on the election and how to cast a ballot, visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters' website at sccvote.sccgov.org.

And check the Voice's site on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to find out how Measure A fares as the initial ballots are counted.

Thousands turn out to city's annual Monster Bash

Local families turned out to celebrate Halloween a few days early at Rengstorff Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, during the city's Monster Bash.