Community Briefs: Parcel tax election, huge turnout at Monster Bash and upcoming paper shredding event

Parcel tax election is coming next week
For voters in the Los Altos School District, Tuesday, Nov. 7, is an election day.
The school district is looking to enact a $295 annual tax on each parcel of land within its boundaries. Measure A would replace a $295 parcel tax that voters passed in 2016 and would last for eight years. The measure requires two-thirds approval to pass.
To learn more about the proposed tax, check out the Voice's recent coverage. For more information on the election and how to cast a ballot, visit the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters' website at sccvote.sccgov.org.
And check the Voice's site on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to find out how Measure A fares as the initial ballots are counted.
Thousands turn out to city's annual Monster Bash
Local families turned out to celebrate Halloween a few days early at Rengstorff Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, during the city's Monster Bash.
At the annual event, kids in costume collected candy from various booths and participated in activities including a costume parade, cake walk and various craft stations. There was also a Día de Muertos exhibit inside the Mountain View Community Center.
The Mountain View Voice was among the event's sponsors and handed out over a thousand pieces of candy at its booth.
Paper shredding event is slated for this weekend
The city of Mountain View is slated to host a free paper shredding event on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is an opportunity to securely dispose of confidential papers, including bank statements, pay stubs, canceled checks and credit offers, according to the city.
There will be a limit of five bags or banker boxes per household. Papers should be removed from heavy binders or binder clips, but small paper clips, staples, rubber bands and spiral notebooks are allowed.
The event will take place at the SMaRT Station, 301 Carl Road, Sunnyvale. It is only open to Mountain View and Sunnyvale residents, with proof of residency required.
Visit the city of Mountain View's website for more information.
