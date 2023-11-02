Mountain View weighs new ordinance to cut down on single-occupancy vehicle use in the city

In a bid to reach its sustainability and decarbonization goals, Mountain View is working on a transportation ordinance aimed at reducing drive-alone trips and parking demand in the city.
The framework – referred to the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) ordinance – will require developers to implement measures incentivizing residents and employees to use alternative and sustainable transportation options.
The city already has implemented a patchwork of TDM strategies in recent years. Some of these include public transit subsidies, incentives for bicycle commuting, corporate shuttle services and preferential parking spaces for carpool and vanpool.
The plan is for the ordinance to make these strategies more consistent, transparent and predictable, according to a study session presented to the Environmental Planning Commission Wednesday evening.
“By implementing TDM measures, new development will help the city achieve important citywide goals, such as reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality livability, as well as expanding mobility access across the city,” said Transportation Analyst Ben Pacho.
Integrated into the city’s planning and permit process, the TDM ordinance will apply only to new developments, although it will encourage existing projects to adopt its provisions. “This would be to ensure the burden of compliance and the benefits made available through the ordinance are equally shared across the community,” Pacho said.
The commissioners expressed support for the ordinance and its vision to reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips. But they also had concerns about the effectiveness of its implementation.
“I’m accustomed to goals that are a little more quantifiable,” said Commissioner William Cranston, who advocated for using metrics that addressed both the spatial and temporal dimensions of how people travel today.
Cranston was particularly concerned about using weekly averages to measure commute trips, which do not capture the full story of hybrid work schedules. TDM strategies need to evolve with these changing patterns, he said, adding that commuters are unlikely to purchase monthly transit passes when they only travel a few days a week. “I'm not sure that programs that we've looked at in the past necessarily are going to work consistently,” he said.
Commissioner Jose Gutierrez expressed similar concerns about the reliability of using past standards to determine future trends. “I feel like we're maybe too overly aggressive on this, and we would need an additional one to two years to actually get the stats that we need,” he said.
Commissioners also questioned how compliance with the ordinance would be enforced, and how it would be applied in cases of tenant arrangements.
Ultimately, it is the property owner’s responsibility, as part of the condition of approval of the development, said Public Works Director Dawn Cameron. But the ordinance affects all the tenants, she added. “So, maybe it's the landlord that's helping to provide some of the TDM measures, such as transit passes, or something else to help the tenants get their employees using commute alternatives,” she said as an example.
Pooling resources, particularly to help small businesses and residential projects, is another strategy that the city is proposing as part of its TDM implementation, Cameron said. She provided the example of the Mountain View Transportation Management Association working with groups of properties to help tenants learn about their transit options so it doesn’t fall on the onus of individual owners.
But while facilitating transit options, the ordinance is not designed to fix infrastructural needs. “It's one thing to provide transit passes; it's another thing to make sure that transit is available and will go where people need to go,” Cameron said, adding that these strategic priorities are being addressed by the City Council in other work plans.
Still in its early stages, the ordinance will be developed and presented to the Council Transportation Committee in early 2024, with a possible adoption of the ordinance in the fall of 2024, according to the staff report.
"But while facilitating transit options, the ordinance is not designed to fix infrastructural needs. “It's one thing to provide transit passes; it's another thing to make sure that transit is available and will go where people need to go,” Cameron said, adding that these strategic priorities are being addressed by the City Council in other work plans."
Bingo! Making sure that transit is available and will go where people need to go is the hard part.
I recall reading about a new program in Palo Alto, where a fleet of electric vehicles is run as kind of a municipal taxi service. I would love to see Mountain View implement something similar. People could access point-to-point transportation services without owning a car. I think that would help us reach sustainability and decarbonization goals, and also parking demand.
They don't seem to have a good idea how to solve this so that means it's too early and they need to come back in a few years.