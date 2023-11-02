Mountain View weighs new ordinance to cut down on single-occupancy vehicle use in the city

“By implementing TDM measures, new development will help the city achieve important citywide goals, such as reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality livability, as well as expanding mobility access across the city,” said Transportation Analyst Ben Pacho.

The plan is for the ordinance to make these strategies more consistent, transparent and predictable, according to a study session presented to the Environmental Planning Commission Wednesday evening.

The city already has implemented a patchwork of TDM strategies in recent years. Some of these include public transit subsidies, incentives for bicycle commuting, corporate shuttle services and preferential parking spaces for carpool and vanpool.

Commissioner Jose Gutierrez expressed similar concerns about the reliability of using past standards to determine future trends. “I feel like we're maybe too overly aggressive on this, and we would need an additional one to two years to actually get the stats that we need,” he said.

Cranston was particularly concerned about using weekly averages to measure commute trips, which do not capture the full story of hybrid work schedules. TDM strategies need to evolve with these changing patterns, he said, adding that commuters are unlikely to purchase monthly transit passes when they only travel a few days a week. “I'm not sure that programs that we've looked at in the past necessarily are going to work consistently,” he said.

“I’m accustomed to goals that are a little more quantifiable,” said Commissioner William Cranston, who advocated for using metrics that addressed both the spatial and temporal dimensions of how people travel today.

The commissioners expressed support for the ordinance and its vision to reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips. But they also had concerns about the effectiveness of its implementation.

Integrated into the city’s planning and permit process, the TDM ordinance will apply only to new developments, although it will encourage existing projects to adopt its provisions. “This would be to ensure the burden of compliance and the benefits made available through the ordinance are equally shared across the community,” Pacho said.

Still in its early stages, the ordinance will be developed and presented to the Council Transportation Committee in early 2024, with a possible adoption of the ordinance in the fall of 2024, according to the staff report.

But while facilitating transit options, the ordinance is not designed to fix infrastructural needs. “It's one thing to provide transit passes; it's another thing to make sure that transit is available and will go where people need to go,” Cameron said, adding that these strategic priorities are being addressed by the City Council in other work plans.

Pooling resources, particularly to help small businesses and residential projects, is another strategy that the city is proposing as part of its TDM implementation, Cameron said. She provided the example of the Mountain View Transportation Management Association working with groups of properties to help tenants learn about their transit options so it doesn’t fall on the onus of individual owners.

Ultimately, it is the property owner’s responsibility, as part of the condition of approval of the development, said Public Works Director Dawn Cameron. But the ordinance affects all the tenants, she added. “So, maybe it's the landlord that's helping to provide some of the TDM measures, such as transit passes, or something else to help the tenants get their employees using commute alternatives,” she said as an example.

Commissioners also questioned how compliance with the ordinance would be enforced, and how it would be applied in cases of tenant arrangements.

Mountain View weighs new ordinance to cut down on single-occupancy vehicle use in the city

Environmental Planning Commission proposes using incentives to promote multimodal transit options