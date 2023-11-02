Los Altos School District looks to renew, expand parcel tax on special ballot next week

The school district has a separate $597 permanent parcel tax, which would not be affected by Measure A, Speiser said. In total, the school district's parcel taxes currently account for roughly 13% of its budget, according to the district's website .

Measure A would take effect on July 1, 2024 and sunset in eight years, raising roughly $3.7 million annually. After the first year, the $295 tax would increase by 4% each year, to "account for increases in the cost of living," according to the text of the ballot measure.

Measure A, on a Nov. 7 special election ballot, would enact a $295 annual tax on each parcel of land within the district. It requires two-thirds approval to pass and would replace a $223 parcel tax that voters approved in 2016.

The Los Altos School District is asking voters to approve the renewal and increase of a parcel tax in a special election this month.

Speiser also noted that the school district has recently faced state requirements to expand transitional kindergarten and offer free universal meals to students, costs that the district has largely borne itself. The district receives reimbursement for the food it serves, but got little money to expand its facilities and staffing, Speiser said.

The district points to other neighboring K-8 districts that are able to pay their teachers more, including Mountain View Whisman, Cupertino and Sunnyvale.

"We are losing teachers to higher paying districts, so we needed to make sure that we got this parcel tax in order to be able to pay them a living wage and keep them," Speiser said.

Parcel tax supporters argue that Measure A is needed to avoid budget cuts that would result from the 2016 parcel tax expiring and that the funding is crucial to avoiding layoffs and retaining teachers.

The Los Altos School District operates seven elementary schools and two junior high schools, which served roughly 3,350 students last school year. While most students live in Los Altos, parts of Mountain View are also included within the district's attendance boundaries.

According to Speiser, $625,000 is the amount that the charter school is currently receiving from the 2016 parcel tax, which did not include a cap. Measure A would raise more money than the 2016 tax – $3.7 million annually compared to $2.8 million.

Bullis would receive a share of Measure A's proceeds in proportion to the number of students it has who live within the Los Altos School District's boundaries. However, that funding would be capped at $625,000 annually, unless the district and charter school agree to a higher amount.

No official opposition to the parcel tax was submitted for inclusion in the county voter guide, but there has been some controversy within the community about how the parcel tax proceeds would be shared with Bullis Charter School.

Los Altos, like some of its neighboring districts in Silicon Valley, is overwhelmingly funded by property tax revenue, rather than on a per-pupil basis from the state.

For more information on the election and vote center locations and hours, visit the Registrar of Voters' website at sccvote.sccgov.org .

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has sent registered voters vote-by-mail ballots for the election. Those ballots can be mailed back or returned to an official ballot drop box or vote center. Residents can also vote in person at any vote center location.

Speiser said that the district chose to include the cap in the parcel tax because the charter school grew its enrollment from roughly 900 to 1,100 students in 2019, which Speiser described as being unfair to the school district and done without community approval.

“We do not want to hinder the LASD board’s efforts to address fiscal circumstances with a parcel tax," Dutta told the Town Crier. "On the other hand, the parcel tax measure places a funding cap only on Los Altos children that attend BCS. It is difficult for us to explain to the community why nearly a quarter of Los Altos schoolchildren could receive less funding from a parcel tax to support their education compared to their friends.”

Los Altos School District looks to renew, expand parcel tax on special ballot next week

Residents within the district will decide on Measure A, which would enact $295 annual tax on properties