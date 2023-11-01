News

Victim identified in fatal weekend solo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 in Los Altos

by Bay City News

Wed, Nov 1, 2023, 11:06 am

A man who died in a traffic collision on southbound Interstate Highway 280 on Saturday morning was identified Tuesday by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as 58-year-old Jeffery Rowe, a San Jose resident.

Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck the center divider south of the El Monte Road off-ramp in Los Altos Hills.

The 3:33 a.m. solo-vehicle collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

