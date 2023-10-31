News

Stanford University is investigating cyberattack

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Tue, Oct 31, 2023

Stanford University’s characteristic archways and columns near the main quad. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Stanford University said it is continuing to investigate a cybersecurity incident that targeted its Department of Public Safety last week.

The university is working to determine the extent of the attack but said that it appears limited to the Department of Public Safety and didn't impact other parts of the school.

Police emergency response functions weren't impacted, according to school officials.

"Our privacy and information security teams have been giving this matter their concerted attention, in coordination with outside specialists," Stanford officials said in a statement posted on the school's website. "The investigation is ongoing and once it is completed, we will act accordingly and be able to share more information with the community."

