I-280 reopens after fatal crash in Los Altos Hills Saturday morning

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 28, 2023, 9:17 am 0

All southbound lanes on Interstate Highway 280 north of El Monte Road in Los Altos Hills have been reopened following a nearly three-hour closure in the wake of a fatal crash Saturday morning, Oct. 28, the California Highway Patrol said.

The roadway was opened to traffic at 7:53 a.m. Saturday, hours after officers closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 at El Monte Road following an early morning collision which left one person dead.

The crash, first reported at 3:33 a.m., occurred just south of the El Monte Road offramp on Interstate 280 in Los Altos Hills. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed dead on the scene, according to the CHP.

