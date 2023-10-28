Community Briefs: Walk-a-thons, a Narcan training and a library book sale

Slideshow Kids take part in the Stevenson Elementary School walk-a-thon on Oct. 20, 2023. Courtesy Mountain View Whisman School District. Kids take part in the Bubb Elementary School walk-a-thon on Sept. 29, 2023. Courtesy Mountain View Whisman School District. Kids participate in an activity during Theuerkauf Elementary School's walk-a-thon on Oct. 11, 2023. Courtesy Mountain View Whisman School District. Participants take park in the Landels Elementary School walk-a-thon on Oct. 20, 2023. Courtesy Mountain View Whisman School District. Previous Next

Elementary schools hold walk-a-thons

Several of Mountain View Whisman's elementary schools have held their walk-a-thons in recent weeks, with students gathering pledges and completing laps to raise money for their schools.

The annual events serve as fundraisers for the PTAs, which provide funding for school programs and activities. The walk-a-thons "were full of fun, good exercise, great food and school spirit," district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said in an email.

Landels and Stevenson elementary schools held their events on Oct. 20, with Theuerkauf Elementary hosting its walk-a-thon on Oct. 11 and Bubb Elementary on Sept. 29, Hausman said.

Library to host fentanyl education and Narcan training event

The County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department is scheduled to host a fentanyl education and Narcan training at the Mountain View Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

"The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the opioid crisis, the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids, and receive training in the use of Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose," according to an event description on the library's website.