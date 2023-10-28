Community Briefs: Walk-a-thons, a Narcan training and a library book sale

Elementary schools hold walk-a-thons
Several of Mountain View Whisman's elementary schools have held their walk-a-thons in recent weeks, with students gathering pledges and completing laps to raise money for their schools.
The annual events serve as fundraisers for the PTAs, which provide funding for school programs and activities. The walk-a-thons "were full of fun, good exercise, great food and school spirit," district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said in an email.
Landels and Stevenson elementary schools held their events on Oct. 20, with Theuerkauf Elementary hosting its walk-a-thon on Oct. 11 and Bubb Elementary on Sept. 29, Hausman said.
Library to host fentanyl education and Narcan training event
The County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department is scheduled to host a fentanyl education and Narcan training at the Mountain View Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
"The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the opioid crisis, the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids, and receive training in the use of Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose," according to an event description on the library's website.
Participants will receive a free Narcan kit while supplies last. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are also allowed.
To register and for more information, visit mountainview.libcal.com/event/11244906.
Book sale benefitting Mountain View library is coming up
The Friends of the Mountain View Library are slated to host a book sale on Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.
The events are held four times per year and raise money for the library. Most of the books, DVDs, games and other items are $1 or less, according to the Friends of the Mountain View Library's website.
The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the first hour reserved for members of the Friends organization. Sunday will be a "bag sale," where for $5, shoppers can take as many books as they can fit into a grocery-sized bag.
The book sale will take place in the garage behind the library, 585 Franklin St.
For more information, visit mvlibraryfriends.org.
