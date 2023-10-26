Mountain View City Council approves pay raises for city manager, city attorney and city clerk

Citing exceptional service to the city, the Mountain View City Council unanimously approved pay raises on Tuesday for all three of its appointees – the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.
“Your service has really impressed us,” said Vice Mayor Pat Showalter, who presented the recommendation at a council meeting Tuesday evening. “It makes the city a better place to live and work,” she added.
City Manager Kimbra McCarthy topped the pay scale with a 5% "merit" increase, bringing her yearly salary up to $406,307. McCarthy’s starting salary was $307,000 in 2020, increasing to $342,000 in 2021 and $373,000 in 2022.
City Attorney Jennifer Logue also received a 5% merit increase. Her yearly salary is $335,338, up from $293,000 when she started last year.
City Clerk Heather Glaser received a 4% merit increase, bringing her yearly salary to $210,243. Glaser’s starting salary was $175,000 in 2021
The pay raises included ongoing contributions to deferred compensation plans for McCarthy and Glaser and a $100 monthly cell phone allowance for Logue.
The merit adjustments and deferred compensation contributions will be integrated with the Cost-of-Living Adjustment that went into effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, according to the council report.
“We look forward to many more years of exceptional service,” Showalter said.
Comments
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:01 am
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:01 am
Wait, the city attorney lost the Baykeeper case? On top has made the city pay the research and legal costs of Baykeepers? And still the city needs to completely overhaul the storm water system? And yet these people are getting increases in pay? The Baykeeper case cost an additional $400,000 to pay the plaintiffs legal fees? Why didn't the city get a negotiated deal done?