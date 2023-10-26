Mountain View City Council approves pay raises for city manager, city attorney and city clerk

Citing exceptional service to the city, the Mountain View City Council unanimously approved pay raises on Tuesday for all three of its appointees – the city manager, city attorney and city clerk.

“Your service has really impressed us,” said Vice Mayor Pat Showalter, who presented the recommendation at a council meeting Tuesday evening. “It makes the city a better place to live and work,” she added.

City Manager Kimbra McCarthy topped the pay scale with a 5% "merit" increase, bringing her yearly salary up to $406,307. McCarthy’s starting salary was $307,000 in 2020, increasing to $342,000 in 2021 and $373,000 in 2022.

City Attorney Jennifer Logue also received a 5% merit increase. Her yearly salary is $335,338, up from $293,000 when she started last year.

City Clerk Heather Glaser received a 4% merit increase, bringing her yearly salary to $210,243. Glaser’s starting salary was $175,000 in 2021