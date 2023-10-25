City approves five-story condominium project in a bid to support entry-level home ownership

Despite concerns about financial feasibility, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a five-story condominium project that could put middle-income households on the path to home ownership in Mountain View.
The property owner and developer, Greg Xiong of Ardenview Homes, plans to build the condominium building on a 0.72-acre vacant lot located in a mixed residential area near El Camino Real, at 918 Rich Ave.
The 43,669 square-foot building will have 32 units, split between five levels, that consist of 29 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom condos, each with a private balcony or patio. The development also will include an underground garage, rooftop deck and entry plaza.
While largely dedicated to market-rate units, the project plans for four affordable units. Two are slated for very low-income households, at 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and two for moderate-income households, at 120% AMI.
“There have not been many of these in Mountain View,” said consultant Ellis Berns, who presented the project to City Council on Tuesday evening. “So, we're quite excited to bring this for-sale project to you.”
But in a last-minute modification, the developer asked for leeway to turn the condo units into rentals once the project is completed.
“We’d like to have the flexibility to develop the condo and put a condo map on the property, but potentially lease the units until the condo market improves and then sell the condos at a later time,” Berns said.
The request caught many council members by surprise.
“It’s slightly concerning,” said Council member Emily Ann Ramos, who met with the developer the previous week and did not know about the proposed modification. “I feel a little flat-footed on that because I even expressed, ‘Yay, it’s a condo project.’”
Council member Margaret Abe-Koga pressed for more details about the financial reasons for the change, which Berns described as a timing decision to better match with market demand.
“We are just looking at rental as an option,” Berns said. “Ideally, we'd like the project to go as a condominium ... If it’s rental, it would begin to have a cash flow that would then help the developer carry the project until such time as he can then convert it over to condominiums."
As rentals, the development would continue to offer below-market rate (BMR) units, but available to households at a different level of the AMI. Two of the units would be for low-income households, at 80% AMI, and two for very low-income households, at 50% AMI, according to Senior Planner Aki Snelling.
If the developer plans to convert the BMR rental units into condos, then it would trigger the project’s original concession request that asked for two moderate-income and two very low-income units. The developer also would need to comply with the city's tenant relocation assistance ordinance, Snelling said.
The developer does not need to inform tenants of the possibility that the rentals could eventually be sold as condos. But, as part of the condo conversion, tenants would have the first right of refusal to purchase the units, said Housing Director Wayne Chen.
When recommending to approve the project, Council member Lucas Ramirez asked that any future design changes be cost-neutral, adding that he was concerned about the project's financial feasibility. “I would hate to entitle another project that doesn't get built,” he said.
The developer already has responded to requests for design modifications, many at the behest of community members. The project met with some opposition from residents at community meetings, who expressed concerns about the density and height of the building, which they said did not fit in with the one and two-story single-family homes of the neighborhood.
Responding to these concerns, the developer stepped back the building’s fourth and fifth levels to make it less imposing. The plans also addressed concerns about privacy and noise and made design modifications that rearranged pathways and lighting and added more trees to the site, as well as rails and canopy coverings to the patios.
There were no comments from community members at the council meeting.
When asked about the financial outlook of the project, Berns responded that not having major changes to the design plan would help. “We’re kind of still underwater on this project from a performance standpoint, which is why the developer hopes that the market will change. But I think we're okay, from a financial perspective, as long as there aren't a lot of other requirements,” he said.
If the project gets built, the city would collect impact fees on the 28 market-rate units amounting to $1.44 million for Park Land In-Lieu fees and $102,840 for the Citywide Transportation Impact Fee. With the property value now assessed at $35.5 million, the property tax will increase from $4,000 to $57,000, according to the council report.
While council members expressed a preference for the project to move forward as for-sale condos, they still supported the development and approved it unanimously.
“This is something Council talked about a long time ago, which is stacked flat condo opportunities, entry-level home ownership," said Council member Ellen Kamei.
"It's one of the things that is very important to the council, important to me, to make sure people have middle-income housing opportunities. It just sounds like we'll have to wait a little bit,” she added.
Comments
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
on Oct 25, 2023 at 2:08 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 2:08 pm
""It’s slightly concerning,” said Council member Emily Ann Ramos, who met with the developer the previous week and did not know about the proposed modification".
It's VERY concerning, While market conditions might explain the modification, they don't change overnight or within a week and this sudden change smells fishy.
At a minimum, City should have deferred the hearing to next Council meeting to give the public a say on a change posted only one hour before the meeting , and the City Council more time to assess the change.
Registered user
Rex Manor
on Oct 25, 2023 at 2:46 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 2:46 pm
Don't we have enough new housing construction in Mountain View already ??? My God... In the Rex Manor area in the last few years all we've been seeing is new construction. And look at Middlefield Avenue lately !!! And up and down ECR !!!
When is enough enough ???
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Oct 25, 2023 at 4:13 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 4:13 pm
The city is in real trouble. The recent Baykeeper decision still mean the city needs to install water treatment for storm drain before 2027, and they have a large legal bill to pay to Baykeeper because they won the case in federal court. And with the depopulation of Google offices, and the other business that relied on it. Look at El Camino Real lately?
Registered user
Old Mountain View
on Oct 25, 2023 at 5:15 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 5:15 pm
This is a dumb plan if it comes to fruition.
If you're forcing someone to cut their price and build 4 units then where does that money go? If you read this feel-good story in The Voice you might not ask.
The answer is, of course, that while 4 homes are going down in price the other 28 units are going up along with the home values nearby. Way to solve it, City Council.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Oct 25, 2023 at 6:04 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 6:04 pm
The way "Affordable Housing" works is:
1. Those paying full price pay a higher price
2. To pay down, the "Affordable" units
(According to the City Website)
So it is really "Subsidized Housing"
Why is this important?
You can't build your way into "Affordable" housing with this model.
Because the people paying full price....just have to pay more. So prices go up.
I see this a way to make people *feel good*.
So they can claim, "Look, we're doing affordable housing"
But regular buyers are footing the bills.
Other people may mistakenly believe that we found some magic way to make affordable housing in the bay area at no cost...(I say there is no free lunch)
Registered user
Cuesta Park
on Oct 25, 2023 at 11:13 pm
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 11:13 pm
4/32 = 12.5% affordable units. Supposedly, MV code requires 15% affordable units. But this 'requirement' is really more of a guideline ... again, and again, and again, and again. So once again, ALMOST ALL of the units created are expensive, market rate units. And this time, they are not even OWNERSHIP units?
"Council member Margaret Abe-Koga pressed for more details about the financial reasons for the change, which Berns described as a timing decision to better match with market demand."
This just goes to show that developers are clever business people who are not about to overdevelop to increase supply if they don't get the profits that they want. Those who think otherwise are simply naive to the realities of how developers actually operate.
Registered user
Waverly Park
on Oct 26, 2023 at 7:48 am
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 7:48 am
To the people in that area who will have to live with the overcrowding created by this construction, may I suggest something?
Personally, I would announce to all people involved in destroying this residential neighborhood, that I will personally boycott and shun anyone who is involved in this project. Starting with the City Council, I would also include the developer, the real estate agents, sellers and buyers, and the construction people and suppliers. Prospective tenants and buyers should be informed that they will be unwelcome and shunned.
If, on the other hand, they build housing that is in line with the rest of the neighborhood (no more than two stories), then they are welcome.
BTW, how many people involved with approval of this project (especially City Council members) live with such a project in their immediate neighborhood?
When boycotting and shunning the people that are destroying a neighborhood, you should do so with a ‘3 No V’ approach - “No Violence, No Vandalism, No Vulgarity”. Everyone involved should sign an oath to follow the ‘3 No V’ method. The worst thing that can happen would be to be labeled as dangerous or destructive.
Telling those who are harming homeowners and tenants that they are ‘destroyers of neighborhoods’ should be the message that goes out to the general public, with no other baggage.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
on Oct 26, 2023 at 8:09 am
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 8:09 am
While it's understandable that some individuals may have concerns about new construction in their neighborhoods, the approach of boycotting, shunning, and labeling people involved in these projects as "destroyers of neighborhoods" can be corrosive to a community's culture and counterproductive in the long run. Communities thrive when they are inclusive, diverse, and welcoming to people from all walks of life. Alienating those seeking housing, whether they are buyers, tenants, developers, or construction workers, is not conducive to fostering a healthy and vibrant community.
New housing developments can bring economic growth, jobs, and opportunities to an area. They also offer housing options for individuals and families who are looking for a place to live. Excluding or stigmatizing them does not set a positive example for children and younger generations. It's important to teach our children values of empathy, cooperation, and community building rather than exclusion and hostility.
Constructive dialogue and engagement with the local government, developers, and other stakeholders can lead to better outcomes for everyone. Rather than focusing on boycotting and shunning, it may be more productive to work together to find solutions that address concerns about overcrowding and maintain the character of the neighborhood while also accommodating the needs of the growing population. Building a sense of unity and cooperation within a community can have far more positive and lasting effects than divisive actions.
Registered user
Waverly Park
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:57 am
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:57 am
whenever I read a discussion like this, I have to ask"why do we need more market rate housing?" We don't need "economic growth, jobs, and opportunities" as the area is already too crowded, and doesn't have the infrastructure to support more people. I am reminded of a slogan from the 70s: "Growth for its own sake is the philosophy of a cancer cell." I think this development IS destroying neighborhoods. Shunning is pretty tough, but we've got to get the message out.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
SRB and Leslie Bain - I agree with you (and 'simple math', Oh! Fractions!) the two Council members you mention don't seem to have the guts - to Just Vote NO. Talking 'concern' is very cheap and really gets nothing / when you Have the Power of The Vote!
1 hour change? - Just Vote NO / or better "make a motion to table" to the next meeting. Parliamentary procedure that even the most junior Council member should know - and certainly the veteran that is running to be our County Supervisor.
ref: League of California Cities; Rosenberg's Rules of Order, Simple Rules of Parliamentary Procedure for the 21st Century / page 5, top of page "Motion to Table"
