City approves five-story condominium project in a bid to support entry-level home ownership

“There have not been many of these in Mountain View,” said consultant Ellis Berns, who presented the project to City Council on Tuesday evening. “So, we're quite excited to bring this for-sale project to you.”

While largely dedicated to market-rate units, the project plans for four affordable units. Two are slated for very low-income households, at 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and two for moderate-income households, at 120% AMI.

The 43,669 square-foot building will have 32 units, split between five levels, that consist of 29 two-bedroom and three one-bedroom condos, each with a private balcony or patio. The development also will include an underground garage, rooftop deck and entry plaza.

Despite concerns about financial feasibility, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a five-story condominium project that could put middle-income households on the path to home ownership in Mountain View.

Council member Margaret Abe-Koga pressed for more details about the financial reasons for the change, which Berns described as a timing decision to better match with market demand.

“It’s slightly concerning,” said Council member Emily Ann Ramos, who met with the developer the previous week and did not know about the proposed modification. “I feel a little flat-footed on that because I even expressed, ‘Yay, it’s a condo project.’”

“We’d like to have the flexibility to develop the condo and put a condo map on the property, but potentially lease the units until the condo market improves and then sell the condos at a later time,” Berns said.

When recommending to approve the project, Council member Lucas Ramirez asked that any future design changes be cost-neutral, adding that he was concerned about the project's financial feasibility. “I would hate to entitle another project that doesn't get built,” he said.

The developer does not need to inform tenants of the possibility that the rentals could eventually be sold as condos. But, as part of the condo conversion, tenants would have the first right of refusal to purchase the units, said Housing Director Wayne Chen.

If the developer plans to convert the BMR rental units into condos, then it would trigger the project’s original concession request that asked for two moderate-income and two very low-income units. The developer also would need to comply with the city's tenant relocation assistance ordinance, Snelling said.

As rentals, the development would continue to offer below-market rate (BMR) units, but available to households at a different level of the AMI. Two of the units would be for low-income households, at 80% AMI, and two for very low-income households, at 50% AMI, according to Senior Planner Aki Snelling.

“We are just looking at rental as an option,” Berns said. “Ideally, we'd like the project to go as a condominium ... If it’s rental, it would begin to have a cash flow that would then help the developer carry the project until such time as he can then convert it over to condominiums."

"It's one of the things that is very important to the council, important to me, to make sure people have middle-income housing opportunities. It just sounds like we'll have to wait a little bit,” she added.

If the project gets built, the city would collect impact fees on the 28 market-rate units amounting to $1.44 million for Park Land In-Lieu fees and $102,840 for the Citywide Transportation Impact Fee. With the property value now assessed at $35.5 million, the property tax will increase from $4,000 to $57,000, according to the council report.

When asked about the financial outlook of the project, Berns responded that not having major changes to the design plan would help. “We’re kind of still underwater on this project from a performance standpoint, which is why the developer hopes that the market will change. But I think we're okay, from a financial perspective, as long as there aren't a lot of other requirements,” he said.

Responding to these concerns, the developer stepped back the building’s fourth and fifth levels to make it less imposing. The plans also addressed concerns about privacy and noise and made design modifications that rearranged pathways and lighting and added more trees to the site, as well as rails and canopy coverings to the patios.

The developer already has responded to requests for design modifications, many at the behest of community members. The project met with some opposition from residents at community meetings, who expressed concerns about the density and height of the building, which they said did not fit in with the one and two-story single-family homes of the neighborhood.

City approves five-story condominium project in a bid to support entry-level home ownership

In last-minute switch, developer asks for leeway to turn condo units into temporary rentals