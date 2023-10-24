In another blow to Palo Alto's California Avenue, Country Sun to shut down by end of the year

Country Sun, a supermarket that specializes in organic food and that for decades has been one of California Avenue's most visible and emblematic retailers, will shut down at the end of this year, the company’s CEO told this publication.

The store, which specializes in organic food and which boasts a robust vitamin and supplement section, is set to close on Dec. 24. While there is a grassroots movement with customers to save the store, Scott Otte, the CEO and general manager of Country Sun, confirmed that the store will be shutting down by the end of the year because of a decline in business.

Otte said in an email that he had been working all year with another potential buyer, but that deal fell through in early October.

"The shift in the way we (the community/Bay Area) shop for groceries because of the pandemic really hurt our sales, we've never recovered," Otte said in an email.

The supermarket, which is located at 440 California Ave., is an offshoot of Country Harvest, an organic market that opened in the 1970s in Menlo Park and then relocated to a store on the 300 block of California Avenue. Now rebranded as Country Sun Natural Foods, it moved into the larger space it currently occupies at 440 California Ave. in 1980.