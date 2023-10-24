News

In another blow to Palo Alto's California Avenue, Country Sun to shut down by end of the year

Business says pandemic-era decline in sales prompted decision to close

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Country Sun Natural Foods on California Avenue in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Country Sun, a supermarket that specializes in organic food and that for decades has been one of California Avenue's most visible and emblematic retailers, will shut down at the end of this year, the company’s CEO told this publication.

The store, which specializes in organic food and which boasts a robust vitamin and supplement section, is set to close on Dec. 24. While there is a grassroots movement with customers to save the store, Scott Otte, the CEO and general manager of Country Sun, confirmed that the store will be shutting down by the end of the year because of a decline in business.

Otte said in an email that he had been working all year with another potential buyer, but that deal fell through in early October.

"The shift in the way we (the community/Bay Area) shop for groceries because of the pandemic really hurt our sales, we've never recovered," Otte said in an email.

The supermarket, which is located at 440 California Ave., is an offshoot of Country Harvest, an organic market that opened in the 1970s in Menlo Park and then relocated to a store on the 300 block of California Avenue. Now rebranded as Country Sun Natural Foods, it moved into the larger space it currently occupies at 440 California Ave. in 1980.

The closure of Country Sun, which is distinct both for its colorful mural and its focus on organic food, is another blow for California Avenue, which has seen a growth in vacancies over the course of the pandemic and the departure of several long-standing businesses, a list that includes Antonio’s Nut House, The Counter, Subway, Bank of the West and Starbucks.

Palo Alto officials are now in the process of crafting a new vision for California Avenue, which is widely referred to as the city’s "second downtown" and which has been closed to cars since early in the pandemic.

Jessica Roth, whose family owns The Cobblery on California Avenue, mentioned the looming departure of Country Sun during a Sunday meeting with Council member Greg Tanaka, which was broadcast on Facebook. She called the closure "very upsetting."

"It’s a staple for our street," Roth said. "I feel like Country Sun shows a lot of the character of Cal Ave and it’s going to be a really hard loss for us."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Comments

Neighbor
Registered user
Shoreline West
on Oct 24, 2023 at 5:56 pm
Neighbor, Shoreline West
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 5:56 pm

Oh how very sad. Another sign of the changing times :'(

smorr
Registered user
Monta Loma
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:49 pm
smorr, Monta Loma
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:49 pm

Oh no!!! This has been one of my go-to places for years. I wonder if there's any way for the community to turn this around. Any ideas?

bensim
Registered user
another community
on Oct 24, 2023 at 8:10 pm
bensim, another community
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 8:10 pm

I visit Castro Street in Mountain View much more frequently than California Avenue, and I would be very interested to hear from business owners in each location, but it seems like the closure of California Ave. has been dramatically worse for local businesses than the closure of Castro. (of course, possibly my question answers itself because I visit Castro almost daily and California very seldom).

PeaceLove
Registered user
Shoreline West
on Oct 25, 2023 at 1:22 am
PeaceLove, Shoreline West
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 1:22 am

A healthy city would figure out a way to save that store, which is a huge net benefit to California Avenue. Many's the time I found myself wandering the Avenue because I was brought there by a visit to Country Sun. I bet they bring significant traffic to the Avenue, which benefits everyone else as well. Plus, they're just an important part of the character of that neighborhood, which is a bit more intimate and community-feeling than the much busier University Avenue corridor.

Country Sun is a big asset for the city of Palo Alto.

