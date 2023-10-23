Charting new territory, Mountain View plans to replace safe parking sites with affordable housing

In June, the city opened up more spaces at its largest safe parking site, the Shoreline Lot on Crittenden Lane, which now has capacity for 46 oversized vehicles. The city also plans to extend the lot’s parking area to accommodate 23 commuter vehicles, according to a recent council report.

What began as a novel pilot program at a few local churches in 2018 has since expanded to a systemic network of safe parking sites. Operating in partnership with the county and non-profit providers, the lots can accommodate up to 114 oversized and passenger vehicles.

Many vehicle residents are worried about what will happen to them once the lots close, said David Arnone, an advocate for the unhoused who delivers meals at the safe parking sites every week.

The two projects – being developed by Alta Housing at 1020 Terra Bella Ave. and Affirmed Housing at 87 E. Evelyn Ave. – will create more than 300 units of affordable housing for low-income residents. But for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, the closure of the safe parking lots is cause for concern.

As part of its long-term vision to stem the tide of homelessness, the city of Mountain View is planning to convert two of its safe parking lots into affordable housing.

Carlos Castellanos, vice president of real estate development at Alta Housing, confirmed the possibility of a new site for safe parking participants but did not disclose the details. He also said the Terra Bella project likely will be completed in 2026.

Offering some reprieve for RV dwellers, the use of the Terra Bella lot has been extended until the end of 2024, and the city is looking to add more safe parking sites in the interim. “We have some potential opportunity for a lot that is actually owned by Alta Housing. But that is still under review, and it would have to go through a number of review and analysis components to make sure about suitability,” Thomas said.

The lots were not intended as a permanent solution to addressing homelessness, however. They were set up as a temporary measure, meant to help residents move on to more stable housing. “This has been part of our analysis and planning processes all along,” said Deputy City Manager Kimberly Thomas.

The Terra Bella and Evelyn lots offer about 45% of the city’s safe parking spaces, with 39 spaces designated for RVs and 21 for cars. They offer residents a place to park their homes and provide basic amenities like restrooms, water and wash stations, as well as case management services.

In total, the safe sites serve about 150 to 160 people each month, which the city expects will increase to 175 with the expansion of the Shoreline Lot. These developments put Mountain View on the map for being the largest safe parking provider in the county. But this might not be the case for long.

Once the affordable housing is built, it could potentially accommodate safe parking participants. Affirmed Housing proposed preferential tenant occupancy for vehicle residents, specifically those who stayed at Evelyn prior to construction, when it submitted its bid to develop the site. The issue is that this could violate federal and state fair housing laws.

As another option, the city is participating in a regional portal system that lists housing opportunities in neighboring cities. It’s kind of a “one-stop shop” that can help residents find housing in places that aren’t far-flung, Chen said.

Acknowledging some of these issues, Housing Director Wayne Chen raised the possibility of interim housing. While typically focused on tenants in rent-stabilized units, a similar concept could be used for safe parking participants, he said.

But this might be a difficult task, as the Evelyn lot is substantially larger than Terra Bella. It accommodates 30 oversized vehicles and 21 passenger vehicles. Finding space for all of them will not be easy.

This puts it on a contiguous timeline with the Evelyn lot, where construction is expected to begin in 2026. Similar to Terra Bella, the city is looking to relocate the Evelyn residents to other safe parking sites. “We will ensure that they are potentially offered alternate locations if we have them, as well as capacity at our existing pipeline, which would be locations like Shoreline,” Thomas said.

“And that’s the dynamic environment that we're in, where we're charting some new territory and new laws that are coming down from the state,” he added.

“So, we have to turn to that analysis to see whether that could be something that we do in the city, and whether that could be applied here to safe parking participants,” Chen said.

But the legal landscape is changing. Last year, the state senate passed a bill, SB 649 , that allows local governments and developers to enact tenant preferences for lower-income households at risk of displacement and still receive state housing funds.

Charting new territory, Mountain View plans to replace safe parking sites with affordable housing

Questions remain about how to accommodate RV residents once construction starts